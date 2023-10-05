Former residents of Saint John's orphanage will soon gather for what organisers expect will be their last formal reunion.
Saint John's Old Boys reunion organiser, Phil Merrigan, said the Saturday, October 14 gathering in Goulburn would be the first time since the building was demolished in April, 2023.
"We are down in numbers because everyone is getting a bit older or have health problems," Mr Merirgan said.
He expected about to 40 to 50 people to attend the event at the Goulburn Soldiers Club from 11am to 4pm.
The group normally holds the reunion at the former Saint Joseph's orphanage, owned by Maggie and Daryl Patterson, off Taralga Road. Ex-residents of that facility are also invited. However a more central location was chosen this year.
The gathering comes just six months after the demolition of Saint John's. The council ordered owner, John Ferrara, to demolish the 1912 fire-damaged structure for public safety reasons.
Mr Merrigan said though Saint John's had been reduced to rubble, some ex-residents would still visit the site.
"There will be a touch of sadness about it but a lot will say it's much better than what was there," he said.
Mr Merrigan earlier branded the structure an "eyesore" for Goulburn and hoped something positive emerged from its demolition.
The orphanage, designed by celebrated Goulburn architect, EC Manfred, operated from 1912 to 1978.
Meantime, the Pattersons have extensively restored Saint Joseph's. They regularly open the building for social and humanitarian causes.
Mr Merrigan has organised reunions every two years in recent time.
Anyone wishing to attend the reunion can email phil.merrigan@outlook.com
