Damaging wind warning for Goulburn as SES crews called to help

By Jacqueline Lyons
October 5 2023 - 12:42pm
An SES worker at a tree down incident. File picture by Nadine Morton
Wild winds and rain are blowing tin off roofs, and causing leakages across the region.

