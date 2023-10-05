Wild winds and rain are blowing tin off roofs, and causing leakages across the region.
SES have responded to around four calls in the past 24 hours across Goulburn, regarding the tin coming off a shed roof, a drain blockage and a leaking roof.
Multiple weather warnings are in place, including a damaging winds warning for the coast and Southern Tablelands.
Read more:
"A low pressure system just off the South Coast of the state will result in damaging winds," the Bureau of Meteorology said.
"The risk of severe weather will gradually abate during Thursday morning as the low tracks east and moves further offshore."
The SES has urged Southern Tablelands residents to call 132 500 if they need help during a storm emergency.
"NSW SES is expecting calls and incidents to increase over the next few hours as people report overnight activity associated with high winds and rainfall," a spokesperson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.