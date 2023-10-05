The bells of Saint Saviour's have been filling the air across Goulburn in the past few days.
A team of bellringers from around Australia is going through its paces in the lead-up to the 'big event' at Sydney's Saint Mary's Cathedral on Friday and the weekend.
Saint Saviour's bellringing master, Dr Christopher O'Mahony said Goulburn was part of the 12-bell ringing project, taking place in both centres. It is organised by the Australian and New Zealand Association of Bellringers, of which he is a member.
"There are only eight towers with 12 bells across Australia and New Zealand and Goulburn's is the only one outside a capital city," he said.
"Most towers are six or eight bells so 12 is something to aspire to."
Its uniqueness has drawn about 24 bellringers from Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra and Orange. They range in age and experience, including Jim Woolford from Orange, who's been ringing for 70 years and 19-year-old Inga Griffiths-Hunt from Melbourne. She and another young member received a scholarship to attend.
"I like it for the physical fitness, the friendship, learning and sharing experience," Mr Woolford said.
Phil Goodyer, from Adelaide, has been bellringing for 60 years.
"I like it because I get to shout at people," he joked.
He was referring to the fact that each ringer had the chance to conduct the peal.
Mr Goodyer said Saint Saviour's was unique in that it was the only 12-bell cathedral outside the British Isles and New York, with 12 bells.
The group is practising its craft across three days up until Friday morning. They are staying in Goulburn and enjoying social dinners together.
Dr O'Mahony said the event built the depth of experience and was good for the Association. He has been bellringing since he was a teenager in England.
In Goulburn, there is a core of six bellringers, with four more learning.
"It's a lovely blend of maths and music, a gentle exercise, it's very social and opens doors all over the world," he said.
"...I hope the community has been enjoying (the peals)"
