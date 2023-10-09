Step back in time and learn a new skill this week in Goulburn

The Steampunk Victoriana Fair is a chance to travel through time, as it never was. The retro-futuristic fair has clothing, art, music and so much more on offer plus a chance to dress up in the genre that melds the classical Victorian era with industrial progress and all things powered by steam. The Goulburn Historic Waterworks host the annual Steampunk Victoriana Fair every year and sees an influx of characters, perfectly complementing the Goulburn Historic Waterworks architecture and aesthetic. The weekend-long event gives people the opportunity to take part in tours of the historic building and learn about the history and future of Steampunk. The fair will be taking place on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 from 10am at Goulburn Historic Waterworks, Marsden Weir, Goulburn NSW. Email museums@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4448.
The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening clinic provides free breast screening to women to support the early detection of breast cancer. The company is bringing their bright pink van to Goulburn to provide free mamograms for women of all ages. The van will be parked at 47 Braidwood Road from Monday, August 28 until November 24. Bookings are essential. Phone 13 20 50.
40 fairies have been crafted by local preschools, primary schools, Gill Waminda Aged Care and a local sewing school, Keeping In Step Sewing and that will be placed in local businesses and locations within the Goulburn Mulwaree region. Now, for $10 you can become an official Lilac fairy hunter by tracking them down and win a prize. All the money raised will go to assist with research for Cystic Fibrosis and those living with the condition. Tickets are available for purchase from Monday, September 25 at the Goulburn Visitor Information Centre. Email cfgoulburn@gmail.com. Phone 0490 118 506.
The October 2023 Gallery on Track Exhibition is by local artist Bill Dorman. "Steeling Away" is a whimsical exploration of metal, heat and hammers. Dorman uses over five decades of artistic practice to create a distinctive and offbeat world, where walking boats and islands with long legs are filled with fungi figures. The exhibition will open from Sunday, October 1 from 10am at 5 Blackshaw Road. Phone 4822 7889. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com.
Artist Lisa Sammut explores the ways cosmic forms and forces mirror the elusive dynamics, relations and dimensions of our social worlds in her latest exhibition. Working in sculpture, video and installation, Sammut's practice oscillates between notions of cosmic perspective, belonging, connection and time. Privileging the poetic, intuitive and experiential, her immersive installations use a wide range of media to alter perceptions and question human-centric thinking. The exhibition will be taking place at 184 Bourke Street from Friday, October 6 from 6pm. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Come see the works of photographer Prue Hazelgrove and her love of capturing people for who they are. She is using the exhibition to celebrate the beauty and joy of her queer siblings whilst also acknowledging the grief and everything else that comes with the process of finding yourself, courtesy of the society that we live in. The exhibition will be taking place at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn from Saturday, October 7 between 9am and 5pm. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
As the weather warms up, Creative Space invites you to join their drawing courses to expand your knowledge on how to draw subjects from outside the studio. The drawing course is sure to heighten your vision to the structural elements and the ability to enhance shadows. Tuition is $210 and includes all materials and afternoon tea. The five week course starts on Tuesday, October 10 from 1pm at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Email info@creativespacegoulburn.com.au. Phone 0427 832 695.
For all your pre-loved book needs, find them at the Goulburn Rotary Book Fair. The fair have a large range of books including fiction, biography, sport, romance, children's books, gardening, cooking, you name it - they will probably have it. All books are at bargain prices and all proceeds go directly to Rotary charities and projects. The fair will be taking place at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn from Saturday, October 7. Email glbrotary@gmail.com. Phone 0417 667 045.
Kerry McInnis has more than 40 years experience in the field of art, particularly landscapes and portraits. She is fascinated with environmental transformation as arid creek beds become eroded floodways in an ever changing discussion between water and earth and is bringing her latest creations to Goulburn Regional Art Gallery to showcase. The exhibition will be taking place from Saturday, October 7 from 9am at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn. Phone 4823 4494. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
Come join a painting class and get inspired by artists including Ethel Spowers and Eveline Syme, Margaret Preston, Grace Cossington Smith, Clarice Beckett and Olive Cotton. The group is running a five week class that aims to apply the understanding of composition and investigating the painting techniques of each artist. The classes are $210 which includes all tuition, materials and morning tea. The course kicks off from Tuesday, October 10 from 9.30am to 12pm at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Email info@creativespacegoulburn.com.au. Phone 0427 832 695.
Photographer John Weatherstone is bringing his collection of photographs of the intriguing native to Hume Conservatorium. John uses a relatively new technique called focus stacking that gives a depth of field in close-up images, which wasn't previously possible. His collection of stunning images includes threatened species, the Buttercup Doubletail, Tallong Midge, Crimson Spider Orchid and Superb Midge Orchid. Attendees will learn more about native orchids, and the Land for Wildlife program, and view a truly stunning collection of photographs. The talk will be taking place at 160 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Thursday, October 12 at 7pm. Email mary@k2wglideways.org.au. Phone 0459 352 892.
Witness the work of young playwrights
Now in its fourth year, the multi award-winning Mighty Playwrights program continues to elevate the voices of young creative storytellers, guiding them to craft their own ideas into original stage plays. This year, six young writers, aged 9-12 years, nominated by their schools, have developed and written six hilariously unique and genuine stage plays. Through mentor relationships with professional writers, illustrators, actors, and musicians, the Mighty Playwrights have created some amazing stories, about issues that are important to them, in their own words and with their own individual style. The plays will be performed across three days on Thursday, October 12, Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14 at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Email gpac@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Catch 6 x Golden Guitar winner, Australian singer-songwriter, Amber Lawrence on her 2023 YOUR TOWN TOUR at the Astor Hotel. Hot off the back of being announced the 2023 Female Artist of the Year at the CMAA Golden Guitar Awards and being inducted into the prestigious Galaxy of Stars - alongside legends such as Kasey Chambers and Lee Kernaghan, Amber is bringing her energetic show to towns all around Australia in 2023. Amber is prolific as an artist, having released 7 studio albums and 3 children's albums. The show will be taking place at 93 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Friday, October 13 from 7.30pm. Email sarah@pubfunds.com.au. Phone 4821 1155.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, a licensed bar and cafe facilities available to anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, October 13 from 12 to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Phone 4821 4465. Email Goulburngrc@bigpond.com.
The Goulburn Club hosts an open mic night on the second Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome and anyone can get on stage. Performers including musicians, singer/songwriters, poets, and comedians are encouraged to join in and show off their talent. Soloists and groups regularly appear and the variety is always entertaining. Each act performs for 10 to 15 minutes. Simply turn up and put your name on the whiteboard to secure a spot. The next open mic night is on Friday, October 13 at 7.30pm to 10.30pm. It's at Market Street, Goulburn. Phone 4821 2043.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five-kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, October 14. Email goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com.
Growing Abilites invite the community to an open day for the whole family to enjoy. There will be a garden discussion as well as a bbq, snail races, face painting, art displays and much more to enjoy. The open day will be held at 41a Ross Street, Goulburn on Saturday, October 14 from 10am. Email Fiona.Luland@growingabilities.org.au. Phone 0432 455 742.
The Marulan Book Exchange is a monthly event run by local volunteers. It provides a valuable resource for locals and visitors alike, and is one of the last NSW book exchanges. Bring your books and grab some new titles. It's on the second Saturday, October 14 from 10am to 1pm at 93 George Street, Marulan. Phone 0409 244 574.
This is a regional produce and artisan market by talented makers and producers. These markets have something for everyone including coffee, flowers, food, preserves, plants, candles, jewellery and more. All money raised goes to Rotary charities and projects. The Rotary Parkside Markets are on Saturday, October 14 at Montague Street near Belmore Park, Goulburn. Phone 0477 258 006.
Family Foodies are bringing their wide selection of delicious foods to Veolia. From food trucks to carnival games and rides, the Goulburn Spring Festival is a day of fun for all. Bring along your leashed pets and the whole family for a day of carnival fun. The carnival is at 45 Braidwood Road on Sunday, October 15 from 4pm. Email bookings@ausfoodmarkets.com. Phone 9138 0650.
The Bungonia Cafe by the Bungonia Progress Association is a not-for-profit event. All proceeds go to the Bungonia Progress Association and helps pay for the community hall. Delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. The breakfast is on Sunday, October 14 from 9am to 11am at the Bungonia Community Hall. Phone 0493 166 025.
The Windellama Hall Markets are held on the third Sunday of the month. There are plenty of stalls with homemade jams and preserves, pre-loved toys and tools, locally produced honey, bric-a-brac, various plants, gourmet foods, wooden toys, skincare products and everything for the sewing enthusiast. There is home-cooked hot food and refreshments available and fabulous cupcakes and sweet slices. Plenty of parking is available, and disabled access. There is also a small museum housed in a replica building of the 1880 school, which is open to the public on market days. The next market day is Sunday, October 15 between 9am and 1pm on Windellama Road, Windellama. Phone 4844 5768 or email odessa.michele@gmail.com.
Creative Space is offering a course on how to learn the art of Etching. No experience is needed, everyone attending will be taken through each step to know what's involved in creating a successful print using etching. The etchings are printed through the press with damp paper for maximum success. The course is $250 to cover all tuition, materials and afternoon tea. The five week course will be taking place from Thursday, October 12 from 1pm at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Email info@creativespacegoulburn.com.au. Phone 0427 832 695.
