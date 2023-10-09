Step back in time and learn a new skill this week in Goulburn

The Steampunk Victoriana Fair is a chance to travel through time, as it never was. The retro-futuristic fair has clothing, art, music and so much more on offer plus a chance to dress up in the genre that melds the classical Victorian era with industrial progress and all things powered by steam. The Goulburn Historic Waterworks host the annual Steampunk Victoriana Fair every year and sees an influx of characters, perfectly complementing the Goulburn Historic Waterworks architecture and aesthetic. The weekend-long event gives people the opportunity to take part in tours of the historic building and learn about the history and future of Steampunk. The fair will be taking place on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 from 10am at Goulburn Historic Waterworks, Marsden Weir, Goulburn NSW. Email museums@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4448.