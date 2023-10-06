TAFE NSW Goulburn has introduced a new-look course to help meet the increasing job demands in the region's booming equestrian industry.
Former Olympian and equestrian great Heath Ryan, who represented Australia at the 2008 Olympics and is a three-time national eventing champion, welcomed the recent introduction of the Certificate III in Horse Care. He said it would help ensure the industry had the skilled workforce needed to keep pace with future growth.
"TAFE NSW is making a serious contribution to the ongoing development of the equestrian industry, and it's an industry that is a major contributor to the Southern Tablelands and the nation's economy," Mr Ryan said.
The latest addition comes as a report by Destination Southern Highlands found the region was "optimally positioned" to become the nation's equine capital.
Goulburn's strong existing local equestrian industry, proximity to Sydney, available farm land, and access to national and international transport routes was cited as contributing factors.
TAFE NSW equine teacher Linda Molloy said the Certificate III in Horse Care, which is now open for enrolments, was introduced following consultation with industry, including with the Southern Highlands Equine Industry Development Project.
"The equine industry is seeing unprecedented growth in the Southern Tablelands and that means job-ready graduates are in high demand," Ms Molloy said.
"This TAFE NSW qualification will give locals the entry level skills to work as a stablehand, strapper or groom and provide pathways to industry careers, including farriery, equine dental, studhand, bloodstock agent, equine therapy, horse educator, just to name a few."
Ms Molloy said the region's industry was diverse, with jobs available in Olympic equestrian stables, western disciplines, sport horse stables, leisure and pleasure sectors, carriage driving along with horse breeding.
The Certificate III in Horse Care is available for enrolment at any time, and is delivered via virtual classroom with two face-to-face practical skills workshops at TAFE NSW Moss Vale/Goulburn (Goulburn Equine Centre) during the course.
