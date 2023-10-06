Four people will share their views about the Voice to Parliament referendum at an event in Goulburn.
Goulburn Labor branch will host Politics in the Pub at The Astor Hotel at 7pm on Monday, October 9.
President, Linda Burridge, said the forum was in support of the 'Yes' campaign and would present various viewpoints.
"There is a lot of misinformation out there," she said.
"The slogan for the 'no' campaign is 'if you don't know, vote no.' We want it to be 'if you don't know, find out.'"
Pejar Aboriginal Land Council member, Cecelia McKenzie, will speak about the mental health impacts of the Voice referendum. She has previously spoken to The Post about intergenerational trauma of First Nations People.
Mulwaree Aboriginal Community Inc public officer, Jennie Gordon, will also talk at the event. She is one of 250 signatories to the Uluru Statement from the Heart, the precursor document to the referendum.
Her daughter, Natalie Gordon, a medical student, will speak from the youth viewpoint. Her speech will focus on "how the Voice will achieve practical outcomes."
Former ACT chief minister and current small business ombudsman, Kate Carnell, will address the forum from the 'Liberals for Yes' perspective.
Michael Pilbrow, Labor's candidate in the March state election, will emcee the evening.
The forum will then be thrown open for questions. The evening will conclude by about 8.30pm.
Ms Burridge said the community is welcome to attend the event.
