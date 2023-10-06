Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Highlands Soccer Association's, Highlands Football Club, to join Football South Coast competition

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
October 6 2023 - 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 U12 team who were the runners-up in their Football South Coast competition. Picture supplied.
The 2023 U12 team who were the runners-up in their Football South Coast competition. Picture supplied.

New teams will enter both the Highlands Soccer Association (HSA) and Football South Coast (FSC) competitions next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.