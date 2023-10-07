Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Changed traffic conditions on Braidwood Road and Clinton Street at Goulburn

By Staff Reporters
October 7 2023 - 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sections of Sloane Street will be closed. Picture supplied.
Sections of Sloane Street will be closed. Picture supplied.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on Braidwood Road and Clinton Street at Goulburn for road repair and resurfacing work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.