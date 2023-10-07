Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on Braidwood Road and Clinton Street at Goulburn for road repair and resurfacing work.
Sections of Braidwood Road and Sloane Street between Clinton Street and Garroorigang Road, and Clinton Street between Sloane and Auburn streets will be repaired in both directions from Sunday, October 8, weather permitting.
Work will be carried out between 7pm and 5am for about two weeks, Sunday to Thursday, weather permitting.
Clinton Street between Sloane and Auburn streets will be closed for one night on Thursday, October 12 between 7pm and 5am.
Light vehicle detours will be in place via Auburn, Verner, Bourke, Sloane, Addition streets and Glebe Avenue.
Heavy vehicles will be granted access to Clinton Street via contra flow traffic control.
Single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the remaining work on Braidwood Road and Sloane Street for the safety of workers and motorists.
Access will be maintained for businesses and residents during the work.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
