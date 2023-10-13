The latest exhibition at Gallery on Track is an absolute beauty.
Artist Bill Dorman's "Steeling Away" stunned the eyes of the many people who attended the opening at the gallery on Saturday, October 7 and the former art teacher said he was pleased to hear a lot of positive feedback.
"It's been brilliant to receive lovely feedback on things I've worked in my shed on from eight months to a couple of years," Dorman said.
"Some people noticed the technique or it gave them a story.
"They could either see what I was trying to say or they made up their own story with it.
"Their connection with the piece is very important."
READ ALSO:
The exhibition was opened by Dorman's friend who came from New Zealand, Neville Parker who was a gallery owner, artist and podcaster.
Parker, who first met Dorman at an artist convention in New Zealand 11 years ago, said the artwork resembling a jester hat reminded him of the artist.
"To me, it references the freedom to laugh that comes with the jester hat," Parker said.
"Bill always brings joy to the room when he enters, so it represents him in a way."
"Steeling Away" is a whimsical exploration of metal, heat and hammers.
Dorman uses over five decades of artistic practice to create a distinctive and offbeat world, where walking boats and islands with long legs are filled with fungi figures.
The exhibition will remain on show until the end of October.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.