The best team all year has taken out the Canberra Region Rugby League's U10 Division 1 competition.
Heading into their grand final against the Yass Magpies at Seiffert Oval on Saturday, September 9 as heavy favourites, the Goulburn Stockmen U10s didn't let the pressure get to them.
The boys were dominant right from the start and ended the season unbeaten following their 34-6 triumph.
Stockmen coach Shane Hollands, who thought his side was very good across the whole park, said he saw a big improvement in his players from the start to the end of the competition.
"We worked a lot on our defence, tackling and creating chances because they were a bit lost at the start of the year," he said.
"Towards the end though, they did well in all aspects."
Since the players were still very young, Hollands said he only wanted to see them work as a team and have fun.
Hollands, whose favourite thing about coaching youngsters was watching them develop and improve every week, said he wouldn't be surprised if the boys played at a higher level in the future.
"They may play for the Bulldogs First Grade side one day, but there's a lot of time between now and then," he said.
In a team full of stars, Hollands said there were a couple of standout players.
"Halfback Ace Burgess was really good all season," Hollands said.
"Our five-eighth Robert Peck was impressive in defence while front rower Xavier Costello improved all year."
Burgess was the competition's top try scorer with 33 as well as the highest points getter with 154.
The players will move up an age group next season.
