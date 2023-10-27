The skills of junior basketball players continue to improve.
The Goulburn Basketball Association's junior winter competition is over for another year and organiser Andrew Stewart said it was great to see plenty of players take part.
READ ALSO:
"With the numbers we had, the competition definitely increased in quality, especially for the younger age groups," he said.
"As a result of the high numbers, we will have a couple of extra time slots for the summer competition which begins in mid-October."
Stewart said plenty more teams returned for the summer tournament as those who played in the winter brought their friends with them too.
All the players will go up an age group next year.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.