President Margaret welcomed 23 ladies at the October VIEW Club luncheon on Sunday, October 8.
The guest speaker for the event was Rachel Muscarella from Seniors Rights Service.
Senior Rights Service is a non-profit community organisation dedicated to ensuring older people in NSW are safe and properly cared for.
Rachel, who is an aged care advocate explained her role as a worker for southern NSW Gundangurra country.
She spoke about the Seniors Rights Service, the Charter of Aged Care Rights and the Carers Gateway.
Rachel can assist by listening to concerns; providing information about rights and responsibilities; helping resolve problems or complaints with your aged care service providers; speaking with your service providers if required and referring you to other agencies that can provide additional support if necessary.
At the end of her presentation questions were taken from those present and Joan Scott thanked Rachel and gave her a small gift in appreciation.
Rachel told the group that she had brought along information handouts for those who wanted to take them.
If you wish to find out more about these services, you can contact Rachel on 02 8217 0230 or 0482 163 326 or email muscarella@SeniorRightsService.org.au.
Birthday celebrations for October were Helen Wilkins, Kayleen Tremble and Jenette Hill.
Raffles were won by Gloria Porter, Margaret Gooch and Michelle Mackie.
Lucky Door prizes were given to Kayleen Tremble and Jenny Townsend and the Lucky Seat prizes went to Kayleen Tremble, Jenny Sullivan, Jenny Townsend and Margaret Gooch.
The Lucky Newsletter was won by Rachel Muscarella and there was no winner for the Lucky Number so it will jackpot for the November Luncheon.
The September Social Day to Tulip Tops was enjoyed by those who attended.
The Social Day for October will be at Lush, on Thursday, October 19 at 12pm.
Names are to be given to Margaret Gooch by 7pm on Monday 16 October, 2023.
If you put your name down and are then are unable to attend, please let Margaret know by this date as well.
The next Luncheon will be our November Melbourne Cup Luncheon and will be held on Tuesday, November 7 2023, at 12pm.
There will also be a change for the Christmas Luncheon which will be held on Wednesday 6 December 2023.
Contact Margaret Gooch on 4822 1859 or 0409 904 917 before 7pm the Monday before the luncheon if you wish to attend. You can also text or email your acceptance to mgooch65@gmail.com.
