Vet and community volunteer praised for her dedication

By Jacqueline Lyons
October 9 2023 - 1:00pm
Centre for Volunteering CEO Gemma Rygate and Catherine Cully. Image supplied.
Crookwell vet Catherine Culley has been recognized as the Adult Volunteer of the Year at the NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards held in Goulburn.

