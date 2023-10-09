Vet and community volunteer praised for her dedication

Crookwell vet Catherine Culley has been recognized as the Adult Volunteer of the Year at the NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards held in Goulburn.
Ms Culley's efforts for volunteering at the Crookwell Pony Club along with many other volunteering achievements were acknowledged at the event, which took place at the Goulburn Soldiers Club on Wednesday, October 4.
ALSO READ:
Ms Culley said that she was not expecting the honour.
"I got an email saying that I'd been nominated which was amazing in itself so when they called out my name at the event I was thrilled," Ms Culley said.
Ms Culley is a vet by trade and has been practising for more than 22 years.
"Ever since I was a little kid all I wanted to be was a vet so I really do just love it," Ms Culley said.
The mother of three spends every spare moment she has volunteering for many organisations across the region including her pride and joy, the Crookwell Pony Club, the Parents and Friends committee at St Mary's Primary School and the Crookwell Pups Rugby Club.
"It's great to be part of so many clubs and meet such great people," Ms Culley said.
"The rugby club actually saw 50 new players come through last year which was great to see."
During the bushfires that took place at Taralga and Golspie earlier this year, Ms Culley spent time offering euthanasia services to animals affected by the fires.
Through her efforts across the varying committees, Ms Culley has been recognised as a cornerstone of the community.
Ms Culley said that she loves spending all the time she can volunteering.
"It gives me an opportunity to give back to the community and spend time with my kids," Ms Culley said.
The NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards have been running for more than 15 years and aim to acknowledge the hard work of volunteers from across the state.
The Centre for Volunteering CEO Gemma Rygate reiterated the importance of the work of volunteers on the night.
"Their tireless work helps support people across health, education, sporting, and community sectors. Our awards recognise their work and give us the chance to say thank you," Ms Rygate said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.