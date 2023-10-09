Nearly 14 per cent of voters in Hume have already cast their ballot in the Voice to Parliament referendum.
In just five days of early voting, 17,145 people have visited pre-poll centres across the electorate to mark either Yes or No to the referendum question.
Early voting opened across the country on Monday, October 2, delayed until October 3 in NSW due to the long weekend holiday.
It appears Hume voters couldn't wait to cast their ballot, with thousands heading to the polls on the first day they were open.
Goulburn, not surprisingly given the greatest population base, saw the highest voter count on day one, with 1096 ballots cast on October 3.
Subsequent days saw 1078, 1055, 1183 and 923 early voters, respectively.
Other centres that saw high numbers of early voters include Bowral (778 in the five days to Saturday, October 7, inclusive), Camden (4690), Campbelltown (203), Mount Annan (2626), Oran Park (385), Penrith (125) and Tahmoor (3119).
READ ALSO:
According to the Australian Electoral Commission, there were 126,270 eligible voters in the Gilmore electorate enrolled for the referendum.
That means an estimated 13.57 per cent of eligible voters had already cast their vote by the close of centre on Saturday, October 7.
A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?
Find out more at the Australian Electoral Commission website
READ ALSO:
Early voting centres are still open through until polling day on October 14.
Find out where you can cast your vote and centre opening times with our handy tool below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.