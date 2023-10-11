Horse insurance 101: Protecting your equine investments

This is branded content.
Horse ownership can be expensive, and unexpected events can lead to huge financial burdens.
Whether you're a casual rider or a professional equestrian, the right horse insurance policy is essential to financially protect you and your four-legged mate.
In this article we discuss different types of horse insurance policies available, factors affecting the cost of your insurance and important considerations to make.
There are a variety of different horse insurance options depending on your individual circumstances. Types of policies available in Australia include:
1. Mortality
Typically covers your horses' agreed upon value in the unfortunate event of their death.
2. Loss of use due to accident/illness/disease
Offers financial compensation to owners if their horse cannot perform its intended use due to accident, illness or disease.
3. Personal liability insurance
Provides you with protection from any claims resulting from injuries or damage to other people or property.
4. Riding equipment insurance
Financially protect these significant investments from theft or damage.
5. Horse float insurance
Offering better financial protection than regular car insurance, horse float insurance is a wise investment for anyone planning on transporting their horse.
6. Personal accident
Provides cover for horse riders for injuries and illnesses sustained while riding.
7. Veterinary fee cover
Ensures coverage for veterinary interventions and may include diagnostic tests, surgeries and rehabilitation depending on your policy.
There are several factors that influence horse insurance premiums:
What do you need to know about horse insurance? Here's five things to remember:
1. Compare your options
Get a few different livestock and horse insurance quotes. Weigh up different insurance policies, premiums and conditions.
2. Read the fine print
Review the terms and ensure you fully understand the conditions and exclusions of your policy.
3. Keep records
Keep notes on all veterinary appointments and any treatments or training.
4. Call the vet
Ensure your beloved companion has regular veterinary care to reduce the risk of illness and injuries.
5. Review annually
Reevaluate your horses' insurance needs annually to ensure you have the right kind of coverage as your horses' circumstances change.
Any involvement in the equine world requires a significant investment; it makes sense to financially protect yourself in the event of unfortunate circumstances.
Get in touch with your agricultural insurance provider to discuss policy options that suit your needs and budget.