Horse insurance 101: Protecting your equine investments

Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Horse ownership can be expensive, and unexpected events can lead to huge financial burdens.



Whether you're a casual rider or a professional equestrian, the right horse insurance policy is essential to financially protect you and your four-legged mate.



In this article we discuss different types of horse insurance policies available, factors affecting the cost of your insurance and important considerations to make.



Types of horse insurance policies available



There are a variety of different horse insurance options depending on your individual circumstances. Types of policies available in Australia include:



1. Mortality



Typically covers your horses' agreed upon value in the unfortunate event of their death.



2. Loss of use due to accident/illness/disease



Offers financial compensation to owners if their horse cannot perform its intended use due to accident, illness or disease.



3. Personal liability insurance



Provides you with protection from any claims resulting from injuries or damage to other people or property.



4. Riding equipment insurance



Financially protect these significant investments from theft or damage.



5. Horse float insurance



Offering better financial protection than regular car insurance, horse float insurance is a wise investment for anyone planning on transporting their horse.



6. Personal accident



Provides cover for horse riders for injuries and illnesses sustained while riding.



7. Veterinary fee cover



Ensures coverage for veterinary interventions and may include diagnostic tests, surgeries and rehabilitation depending on your policy.



How much does horse insurance cost?



There are several factors that influence horse insurance premiums:



Age and Breed: Younger, healthy horses will typically have a lower premium. Certain factors may predispose a horse to particular illness, which would result in a higher premium.



Medical History: Pre-existing conditions are likely to drive up premiums and affect coverage eligibility.



Use and Value: A recreational horse would likely have a lower premium than a competitive horse.



Location: The climate and/or prevalence of diseases in your area can impact premiums.



Deductibles and Coverage Limits: Choosing higher deductibles or lower coverage limits could lower your premiums but may increase your out of pocket expenses in the event of a claim.

What horse owners need to know



What do you need to know about horse insurance? Here's five things to remember:



1. Compare your options

Get a few different livestock and horse insurance quotes. Weigh up different insurance policies, premiums and conditions.



2. Read the fine print

Review the terms and ensure you fully understand the conditions and exclusions of your policy.



3. Keep records

Keep notes on all veterinary appointments and any treatments or training.



4. Call the vet

Ensure your beloved companion has regular veterinary care to reduce the risk of illness and injuries.



5. Review annually

Reevaluate your horses' insurance needs annually to ensure you have the right kind of coverage as your horses' circumstances change.



In summary



Any involvement in the equine world requires a significant investment; it makes sense to financially protect yourself in the event of unfortunate circumstances.

