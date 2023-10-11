The Mighty Playwrights program is returning for another year, bringing the ideas of young aspiring playwrights to life.
Now in its fourth year, the program is bringing the ideas of six primary school aged students and presenting them to the community in a three day long showcase.
School teacher and mentor Greg Angus has been part of the program since it started in 2019 and said that he loves watching the kids have a voice.
"It really just gives kids the opportunity to tell a kids story," Mr Angus said.
"Sometimes when adults tell a story for kids they miss the mark and the program gives them the chance to fix that."
This year the program is taking part in collaborations with high school students, giving them the opportunity to direct the plays.
"We have had a year 12 student approach the creative director of the Lieder Theatre Company expressing interest and now he's directing a play this year," Mr Angus said.
The children have been working with their mentors for much of the year to give them the chance to elevate their ideas.
Mr Angus has been mentoring student Rosalie and helping her with her play 'Trash Agony' for more than a month and said he is excited to see hers and the other five students' plays executed over the coming days.
"She has got a great sense of humour and we have been working on her ideas for around six weeks to get her ideas off the ground and turning them into a great play," Mr Angus said.
Despite COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the program has given more than 30 aspiring playwrights the opportunity to tell their stories and bring them to the big stage.
The idea of the program came after Mr Angus participated in a theatre festival in 2018 and he realised that through theatre, further interest in literacy can be sparked.
"I think it's a great way to let the kids be less audience members and take more of an active role in discussing the social issues that impact them," Mr Angus said.
As the program continues, they aim to collaborate with as many organisations as possible.
"It's been great over the past few years, getting the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery and HumeCon involved," Mr Angus said.
The showcase of the plays will be taking place from Thursday, October 12 until Saturday, October 14 at the Hume Conservatorium.
Tickets can be purchased through the Mighty Playwrights Website.
