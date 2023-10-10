Tulip Time 2023 started with unseasonably warm weather, causing the bulbs to bloom early.
This surprising turn of events gave locals a head start on crowds, and there was no shortage of happy surprises in the weeks following.
That was according to a Wingecarribee Council spokesperson who said the event put the region on the map: "as the tulip capital of Australia."
Australia's Governor General, the Honourable David John Hurley, made an unexpected visit over the October long weekend. He and his wife visited the gardens on the afternoon of Saturday, October 7.
"They thoroughly enjoyed the navy band playing at the time, and were taken on a guided tour of the garden," the council's spokesperson said.
"They also visited the Bowral CWA's festival kitchen for a taste of the tens of thousands of hand made scones, which members had been busily mixing and baking, to be enjoyed during Tulip Time."
Festival organisers were delighted to welcome 1500 more people through the gates this year, despite the festival season being three days shorter than last year.
That made 2023 the area's biggest Tulip Time ever, with 62,500 festival goers enjoying the colour and atmosphere, and providing a much-needed boost to local businesses.
"A sensational line up of live entertainment on each evening of the long weekend at Tulips After Dark sent demand for tickets through the roof," the council's spokesperson said.
"Tickets to each of the three sessions were snapped up well in advance.
Highland FM's Adam Stokeld coordinated the live line-up of volunteers and said ticket numbers were increased to accommodate the extra demand.
"The vibe each night was magical," Mr Stokeld said.
"Visitors to the shire were just loving the community spirit, which is what makes this such a special event for volunteers to feel part of."
An army of friendly and helpful volunteer ambassadors ensured a seamless festival experience for visitors to the Highlands, sharing need-to-know-knowledge with genuine hospitality.
Capping off a festival "full of surprises" Wingecarribee Council administrator Viv May made the surprise announcement that this year's bulbs would be handed out free to community members.
"Together with our many community volunteers council's tourism and events team worked tirelessly to deliver a wonderful, 14 day event for our shire and are already making plans toward building on the festival's success in 2024," the council spokesperson said.
