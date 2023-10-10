On October 14, Australians will head to a referendum for the first time since 1999. For more than 6 million Australians, this will be the first time they get a say in a referendum.
More than 17.5 million people are enrolled to vote, or 97.7 percent of eligible Australians - the highest rate since federation, according to the Australian Electoral Commission.
This month they will be asked whether they want to recognise First Nations Australians by enshrining an Indigenous advisory body to parliament and executive government in the constitution.
Since 1901, the constitution has outlined how Australia is governed. Also referred to as the "birth certificate of the nation", it dictates the structure of government and how laws are made.
Parliament can't vote to change the constitution but the Australian people can. This is why we're going to a referendum, to vote on whether we as a nation want to make this change.
Yes. Just like in an election, voting in a referendum is compulsory for all Australian citizens over the age of 18. You must also be registered with the Australian Electoral Commission to vote.
More than 30 locations will be open around the ACT on Saturday, October 14 for residents to cast their vote. Polling booths will be open from 8am to 6pm on the day. If you're wondering where your closest polling place is located, visit the AEC website, type in your location and a number of options will pop up with details including opening hours, directions and accessibility services.
No. But there are alternatives if you can't cast your vote on the day.
If you can't vote on the day, here are some other options.
There are six early voting centres open across the ACT, where you can pop down during allocated hours and cast your ballot. They will be open from 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Thursday and from 8.30am to 6pm on Friday. They are located at the following sites:
Yes, but you must apply to do this with the AEC before 6pm Wednesday, October 11.
Postal votes will then need be filled out and witnessed before polls close on referendum day (October 14).
Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers however has warned those looking to vote by post to "be quick".
"While the official deadline to apply for a postal vote is 6pm on Wednesday 11 October, last minute applications risk that ballot papers may not arrive in time, despite our best efforts. If this is your case, you may need to consider attending an early voting centre," he said.
The AEC will be legally required to wait until close of business on October 27 for all postal votes to come in before they can be counted.
Further information about voting by post can be found here.
Only certain groups are eligible to vote by phone. This includes voters who are blind, have low vision and Australians working in Antarctica. They will have to register on the AEC website to do so.
This is the question you will see on your ballot paper.
"A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
You will be asked to clearly write "yes" or "no" in a box below the question.
For the referendum to pass, a double majority is needed. This will require more than 50 per cent of the eligible population to vote yes as well as the majority of voters in a majority of states. That means the majority of electors in at least four states.
Votes in the ACT and the Northern Territory will only be counted towards a national majority.
You can check out the cases put forward by the "yes" and "no" campaigns on the AEC website or read The Canberra Times coverage here.
