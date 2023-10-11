Magistrate Beattie was frustrated by the case of a Young woman Mariam Raad in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, October 11.
Raad, who was not required to appear, was represented in court by solicitor Sarah Hedberg.
However the magistrate has ordered Raad to appear via audio visual link when the case returns to court.
Raad is charged with one count of entering or remaining in the declared area of Syria, which is controlled by Islamic State. Commonwealth prosecutors alleged Raad entered Syria in 2014 to be with her husband, an Islamic State fighter, who has since died. She was repatriated to Australia last year.
A request for adjournment was put by DPP solicitor Conor McCraith to allow for a Case Conference Certificate.
"We're still finalising documentation for the matter," Mr McCraith said.
The Case Conference Certificate would be: "filed and served this week by Friday [October 13]," he said.
When Ms Hedberg requested that her client be excused from court at the next appearance, Magistrate Beattie said it was frustrating given the case was previously transferred from Young Local Court.
Raad is charged with entering and remaining in a declared area.
The court heard she lives in Young with four young children. Her solicitor used this as the basis of an application for Raad to be excused from appearing when the matter returns to Goulburn Local Court, on Tuesday, December 6.
"It's frustrating, the matter was transferred from Young to Goulburn," Magistrate Beattie said.
Bail was continued.
Click here for more court and crime news.
