Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Court

Mariam Raad, 31, of Young faces enter and remain in declared area of Syria charge in Goulburn Local Court

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
October 11 2023 - 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commonwealth prosecutors alleged Mariam Raad entered Syria in 2014 to be with her husband, an Islamic State fighter, who has since died. Picture from file.
Commonwealth prosecutors alleged Mariam Raad entered Syria in 2014 to be with her husband, an Islamic State fighter, who has since died. Picture from file.

Magistrate Beattie was frustrated by the case of a Young woman Mariam Raad in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, October 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.