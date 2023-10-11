Pfizer forms $900 million manufacturing partnership with Samsung Biologics

Samsung Biologics and Pfizer forms $900 million manufacturing partnership. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has recently collaborated with Samsung Biologics to make its products in two deals worth a staggering $897 million.



Pfizer (stock ticker: PFE) will work with Samsung's biotech division until 2029 to produce biosimilar products in its new plant in South Korea.



These Biosimilar products are set to range from Immunotherapy to oncology.



After the news was released, Samsung Biologics' share saw a 0.4 per cent rise in Seoul trading.



This article looks at Caribou Biosciences and CAR T-cell therapy.

First off, Why do people invest in biotech?



Many investors see biotech stocks as a good form of long-term investment.



Investing in pharmaceutical and biotech industries is worthwhile due to their resilience during economic downturns and consistent demand.



Researching the biotech sector offers the potential for significant profits, especially when successful new treatments lead to stock surges.

Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences stock recently experienced a 46 per cent increase after Pfizer purchased a seven per cent stake in Caribou stock.



Caribou is one of several public companies working on medical treatments based on the Nobel Prize-winning Crispr gene-editing technique.



CRISPR technology allows precise modifications to cellular DNA, offering potential treatments for various diseases and genetic disorders.

Caribou has two treatments in early trials.



The first one, CB-010, aims to treat blood cancer lymphoma using genetically modified immune cells from healthy donors.



These "off-the-shelf" CAR-T cells have shown promising results in early tests, with signs of cancer completely disappearing in all six patients after initial treatment.

Caribou's second clinical trial is testing another off-the-shelf CAR-T treatment for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.



Pfizer's investment in Caribou allows them to negotiate a license for this treatment, CB-011, if another company shows interest.



Unlike the currently available CAR-T therapies, which require using a patient's own immune cells, Caribous' off-the-shelf products use donor cells, making them more accessible.

CAR T-cell therapy in cancer treatment

Our immune system works by always tracking normal substances in the body and destroying foreign substances that may cause harm to the body.



Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy utilises this natural protective mechanism to fight cancer.



This process involves getting a white blood cell called a T cell to fight cancer off the body by altering the genes inside them in a lab.

Stages of CAR T-cell therapy

CAR T-cell therapy can take several weeks at any given time. It involves the following key stages:

Collection of the T cells

During leukapheresis, white blood cells are extracted from the patient's blood using two IV lines.



One line collects the blood, while the white blood cells are separated from the rest.



The remaining blood is then returned to the body through the other line.



Sometimes a central venous catheter is used; it has two iv lines built into it.

Making the CAR T cells

After isolating the white blood cells, the T cells are separated and taken to the lab.



They are then genetically modified by introducing the specific chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) gene, transforming them into CAR T cells.

Receiving the CAR T-cell infusion

Once enough CAR T cells are produced, they are administered back to the patient.



The patient usually receives low-dose chemotherapy a few days before the infusion to lower the amount of other immune cells.



This chemotherapy is usually mild because CAR T cells work best when some cancer cells remain to be targeted.



Once the CAR T cells bind with the cancer cells, their number increases and can assist in destroying more cancer cells.

Side effects

CAR T-cell therapy may lead to serious or life-threatening side effects.



These can include cytokine release syndrome (CRS), causing fever, breathing difficulties, nausea, and more. Nervous system problems like headaches and seizures can also occur.



Other risks involve allergic reactions, abnormal blood mineral levels, weakened immunity, and low blood cell counts.



Patients require close monitoring in specialized medical centers for several weeks post-treatment.

Final thoughts

The collaboration between Pfizer and Samsung Biologics lead to a small surge in the Samsung Biologics stock price.

