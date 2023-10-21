When people make their way through Sculpture by the Sea (SBTS), they will see the skeletal silhouette of Bronwyn Berman PhD's work perched among rock formations towards Tamarama.
The Burrawang artist's piece Firewind is one of more than 100 on display on the two kilometre coastal walk, which begins in Bondi.
Initially called Dancing on Air, the piece has been renamed to Firewind in reference the interactions between earth and fire, which becomes prevalent with an upcoming hot and dry summer.
It was featured in SBTS in Cottesloe, Western Australia earlier this year, and Dr Berman hoped people found it lovely and took something away from it.
"Art's a really personal thing and the different things people take away from it," she said.
"People may look at the name and think it's getting hotter and they're hearing about fires on the news."
Made from copper and stainless steel and exceeding two meters in length, it depicts a collection of interlocking leaf skeletons.
It can be spotted closer to Tamarama to the right of a cliff and before the sandstone steps.
"It's an amazing walk-around," she said.
"This site has scale and you're looking up at the piece."
The artist said it was a privilege to feature in the Bondi installation once again because it was the first major show she exhibited in.
This year marks the 25th anniversary since the world's largest free public sculpture exhibition has been held there.
It is the fourth time she is being exhibited at SBTS in eastern Sydney, and has been part of the Western Australian leg five times.
Although she trained as a painter at art school and was "not convinced" about being a sculptor, being accepted to SBTS for the first time in 2006 set her on a completely different path.
Her art mainly focuses on sculptures, public and landscape installations and jewellery, drawing on the relationships between humans and the natural world.
The creator's Doctor of Philosophy focused on the way art functions and influences communities to want to adopt sustainable lifestyles.
Dr Berman's work has been featured in the Penrith Regional Gallery, Sculptures in the Vineyards in the Hunter Valley, the Willoughby Sculpture Prize, the Montalto Sculpture Prize, Sturt, Sydney's Royal Botanic Gardens, Sculpture at Scenic World and Artscape.
Her public pieces have been installed in the ACT, NSW and Victoria, and she has been involved in Western Sydney University's Sculpture Award.
She was also a resident artist for 10 years at Penrith Lakes.
The sculpture will be on display until November 6.
Learn more about Dr Berman through her Instagram page @bronwynberman, via www.bronwynberman.com, or her studio shop at 7/74 Hoddle Street, Robertson.
