A grass fire broke out between Chinamans Lane and Mitchell Street about 1pm on Thursday, October 12.
Eight crew members from Goulburn RFS were called to the scene after a fallen power cord ignited the flame on the street.
Crew members detained the fire in a short period of time and it is now under control.
