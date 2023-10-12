Iconic Aussie rock band The Choirboys are bringing their influential music to GPAC in May 2024 as part of their 'Run to Paradise' tour.
As young twenty-something-year-olds, Choirboys formed in 1978, growing up on Sydney's Northern Beaches.
The wild, hedonistic lifestyle the band witnessed of the youth in the 70s is ultimately what gave birth to their seminal rock anthem, Run To Paradise.
It's all about the stories that sound all too familiar within the culture widely assumed of the music industry - "sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll" and they tell it all.
Who would have thought that Run To Paradise, thirty-five years on, would ultimately have started the first chapter of a myriad of untold stories as recalled by a band that's seen it all, heard it all, and helped in the craziness.
Run To Paradise is a "spilling of the beans" of sorts. It's part story, part song that chronicles some of the wildest, most risqué, outrageous, and downright hilarious stories of Australian Rock. All, as these Oz pub-rock icons recall it.
The bands front man Mark Gable said that the group are in the industry for the long haul.
"They didn't call it Pub Rock in those days, but we were there in the beginning and we're still here now," said Mr Gable.
"Put it down to hearsay - it's our opinion, it's what we saw, it's what people told us and most of it is extremely funny and incredibly interesting. Some of the stories are so funny and just plain stupid because back then, we could do things that nobody else could do because it wasn't a normal job. There were no rules."
Which movie star did the Divinyls bass player meet under a table at a nightclub, what were Chuck Berry's weird work tactics, if Deep Purple was really responsible for Mark walking with a limp, and what happened to a pair of Iggy Pop's pants?
All these questions will be answered as part of the tour.
Behind the narrative are the classic songs that define the musical landscape of rock music in the '70s and '80s, including Deep Purple's "Smoke On The Water", Chuck Berry's 'Never Can Tell', TMG's 'Jump In My Car', Dragon's 'Are You Old Enough', AC/DC's 'Long Way To The Top' and of course the Choirboys hits 'Boys will Be Boys', 'Never Gonna Die', 'Struggletown' and the pub-rock anthem, 'Run to Paradise', to name a few.
The group will be coming to Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Friday, May 24, 2024.
Tickets can be purchased through the GPAC website.
