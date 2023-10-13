Donations from across the community have fueled another successful Rotary Book fair.
The dedication from the community through donations and volunteers have resulted in thousands of dollars raised to support the Rotary Club.
ALSO READ:
Club president Steve Ruddell said that the money raised from the annual event is likely to exceed their financial hopes for the year.
"We've still got more than a day left and we've raised nearly $20,000 which is great," Mr Ruddell said.
"The donations keep coming in which is great but it's even better watching people and businesses pick up a bargain as a result."
The annual event sees hundreds of people raising thousands of dollars walk through the doors of the Veolia Arena looking to grab a bargain.
This year saw the introduction of the buy a bag program where people are encouraged to purchase a tote bag for $20 and fill it with as many books as they can carry.
Mr Ruddell said that he hopes the latest addition to the fair would encourage people to purchase more and more books, magazines and dvds.
"Show up, 20 dollars for the bag and ultimately shop until you can't shop anymore," Mr Ruddell said.
Volunteer Alex Oliver said that the opening day on Saturday, October 7 was impressive.
"I reckon more than 200 people came in that day and returned to see more of the stock we got in throughout the week," Mr Oliver said.
The Rotary Club receives donations all year round and all money raised goes directly back into Rotary Club to assist with community projects and events they take on throughout the year.
All donations are accepted, those that are deemed not good enough quality to resell are sent to recycling group Endevor industries making the event beneficial to the community and the environment.
There is still time to grab a book bargain in the fair's final days with the doors located at 47 Braidwood Road open until Saturday, October 14 from 10am to 5pm.
All further information can be found through the Goulburn Rotary Charity Book Fair Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.