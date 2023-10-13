Wakefield park has spent months undergoing a rebranding and is set to reopen their doors in early 2024 as 'One Raceway.'
Three months into his custodianship of Wakefield Park Raceway, new owner Steve Shelley has provided a comprehensive update on his team's progress at the venue.
Mr Shelley shared details about some exciting innovations in the pipeline, headlined by the re-branding of the circuit to "One Raceway" and the news that it will become the first Australian motor-racing circuit able to hold race meetings in both clockwise and anti-clockwise directions.
"Our new brand name, One Raceway, will encapsulate our revolutionary ability to have two circuits - one clockwise and one anti-clockwise - in the same raceway, while also symbolising the unity woven throughout our journey with the community," Mr Shelley said.
While some well-publicised issues, mostly revolving around noise levels and disruptions to the neighbouring community saw the circuit closing in 2022, Shelley and his team have worked closely with, and built a deep level of faith and trust with the neighbours, relevant authorities and local government; all parties have reached a compromise, paving the way for the circuit to operate once again.
"Every step of our endeavour is informed by our interactions with our neighbours, insights from the Goulburn Mulwaree community, and invaluable feedback from the motorsport fraternity," Mr Shelley said.
"With the ongoing and open dialogue with the Goulburn Mulwaree Council, we've charted a roadmap to rejuvenate and upgrade the raceway. This roadmap harmonises community sensibilities with motorsport thrills, including a comprehensive calendar of operations that ensures abundant opportunities for racing, practice, and training. Our plan has been reviewed and officially approved by Goulburn Mulwaree Council, underscoring the collective commitment to the project."
Upon taking ownership of the circuit, Mr Shelley identified some maintenance issues that required urgent attention, but rather than implementing band-aid solutions to the existing circuit, he has opted for a more visionary approach that will facilitate the ground-breaking bi-directional operating capabilities.
"When we first visited the track, it was immediately obvious that the circuit was in less-than-optimal condition," Mr Shelley said.
"While patches and temporary repairs would have been the easy option, we've chosen a more forward-thinking approach. Prioritising the safety of our participants and the longevity of the raceway, we have committed to a complete circuit resurfacing to provide a consistently reliable and safe racing surface.
"We are also undertaking extensive circuit drainage and water controls, to counter water pooling and seepage, eliminating the patches of standing water that would often form on the circuit after heavy rain," Mr Shelley said.
Mr Shelley also highlighted the new critical safety enhancements they will be undertaking including refining the pit exit blend line, addressing long-standing safety concerns at turns one and two, the proximity and angle of the pit wall at the exit of Turn 10, and removing the risk-prone infield marshal bays.
"Changes to the profile of Turn 10 and some other alterations we are making to the pit entry and exit will enable the track to become uniquely capable of hosting races in both directions. This unparalleled move will not only present racers with fresh challenges but promises to reinvent the spectator experience. We will even be able to host multi-day events where we run one direction one day and the opposite direction the next day.
"In determining our scheduling of track days and other events, we will consider environmental factors including wind direction, and focus on how those conditions may affect our neighbours."
Mr Shelley said the safety improvements and reconfiguration of some sections of the track have been ratified by the relevant sanctioning bodies.
"We have presented our plans to Motorsport Australia and Motorcycling Australia, and received positive responses," Shelley said.
Noise mitigation has also been an area of significant attention at the site, with noise walls being constructed at both the northern and southern ends of the circuit. These walls, which rise up to 10 metres, will also serve as viewing platforms, providing spectators with new and spectacular perspectives of the on-track action.
Other areas of the track coming under attention include the off-track facilities, with the paddock area undergoing a complete resurface and other targeted improvements planned based on feedback from competitors.
Shelley said the planned works will require a significant amount of manpower to be completed in the target timeframe.
"The essential works around the venue will need extensive labour, so we'll shortly be opening opportunities for volunteers to play a hands-on role in our efforts. We'll be looking for people with trade skills, a passion for motorsport, or simply the desire to contribute - we're in need of both time and resources to expedite our reopening."
Anyone who can provide any assistance with the project can express interest through the One Raceway website.
