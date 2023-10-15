This fantastic FREE event, which booked out when it was first held in February, is back - and just in time for a seasonal wardrobe update. Jane Fleming is an architect and designer who also sews and is known for her vintage shopping finds. She takes joy from finding the right piece to suit any body type and wants to show people how to be stylish with any figure and on any budget. Join Jane in a presentation on budget fashion and tips for selecting clothes for Spring. After the presentation, attendees can participate in the Spring Fling Clothes Swap. Unwanted clothing treasures can be swapped with something new to wear this spring.* In order to get your swap tokens, you'll need to note at the ticket checkout whether you are bringing clothes along, so time to get started on that spring cleanout. The event will be taking place at 184-194 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday, 21 from 2pm. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.