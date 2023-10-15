Running is about challenging yourself and enjoying it along the way. At Run with the Wind, you get the best of both worlds. Marvel at the might of the renewable energy giants, take in the stunning views and push yourself outside your comfort zone at the same time. With a 2km, 5km, 10km, and the feature event - the half marathon, there's a distance for everyone to take on across these amazing climbs. The event will be taking place at Woodlawn Wind Farm, Collector Road Tarago on Sunday, October 22 from 8am. Email runwiththewind@eliteenergy.com.au. Phone 4423 7775.
The Goulburn Dressage Club holds approximately six to eight events each calendar year. These range from official competitions to informal training days with the next Goulburn Dressage Competition held on the Sunday, October 21. The final verdict will be delivered at 22 Farm Road, Goulburn. Email goulburndressageclub@gmail.com. Phone 0459 622 505.
Flaming Rainbow presents A LGBTQI+ charity event with local drag, music, art & comedy. All proceeds will be donated to a local youth organisation. The event will be held at 19 Market Street, Goulburn on Saturday, October 21. Email Laraheather93@gmail.com. Phone 4821 2043.
"One Night in Memphis" is the show that finally brings together three of the world's greatest and most popular performers Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison and Johnny Cash showcasing the greatest Rock n Roll songs of the early years of the 1950s and 1960s. It features three of Australia's and Internationally renowned tribute artists bringing to you over 2 hours of hit after hit from the early Memphis years through to some of their personal biggest hits. The event will be held at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Saturday, October 21. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
The whole community is invited to bring a picnic lunch to the Goulburn Wetlands area in May St Eastgrove, for a big group gathering. Come to enjoy the parkland and walking tracks. Many water birds can be seen on the ponds.. Both large and tiny birds feed & rest on the revegetated river flats. Many acacia & eucalypts are flowering in Spring.. The gardens of Australian natives at both entrances, are looking very colourful.. Read the signage as you walk around.. A resident mob of kangaroos enjoy feeding and resting in our quiet area. They are easily visible from the tracks.Several local environmental groups will be there to share information. Come and meet members of:. Australian Plants Society Southern Tablelands Branch. Land for Wildlife. Field Naturalists Society. FROGS Landcare BYO Everything - picnic lunch including water, chairs, rug, camera, binoculars. The picnic will be taking place at 139, May Street Goulburn on Saturday, October 21 from 10am. Email frogslandcare@gmail.com. Phone 417 416 815.
This fantastic FREE event, which booked out when it was first held in February, is back - and just in time for a seasonal wardrobe update. Jane Fleming is an architect and designer who also sews and is known for her vintage shopping finds. She takes joy from finding the right piece to suit any body type and wants to show people how to be stylish with any figure and on any budget. Join Jane in a presentation on budget fashion and tips for selecting clothes for Spring. After the presentation, attendees can participate in the Spring Fling Clothes Swap. Unwanted clothing treasures can be swapped with something new to wear this spring.* In order to get your swap tokens, you'll need to note at the ticket checkout whether you are bringing clothes along, so time to get started on that spring cleanout. The event will be taking place at 184-194 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday, 21 from 2pm. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five-kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, October 21. Email goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com.
Race Night is back at Goulburn Speedway with the next night on the 21st October 2023.This event will be an action packed night with Legend Cars, GP's, RSA Street Stockers, Micro Sprints, RSA 4's and Fender Benders all on the one night. The cars hit the road on Saturday, October 21 at Goulburn Speedway Rd, Goulburn from 4pm. Email tk.kactus@bigpond.com. Phone 0408 480 713.
An evening of Celtic music returns to members of the Goulburn Club. All levels of musicianship are welcome. Attendance is limited to Goulburn Club members only but signups and renewals are available on arrival. The traditional Irish music classes will take place at the Goulburn Club on Friday, October 20 from 7.30 to 11pm. Phone 4821 2403. Email secretary@goulburnclub.com.au.
Members of Classic Riders Club Goulburn (CRCG) are hosting their 32nd Annual Ride for veteran, classic and modern motorcycles.This year's Annual Ride theme celebrates the 120th Anniversary of Harley Davidson Motorcycles. Riders will gather at Pheasant Wood Race Circuit for lunch and track run. Sunday, riders will travel via Crookwell, to Taralga, where Taralga Public School will host participants with a country style brunch. A courtesy bus will provide return transport from Goulburn Caravan Park to the Rally Dinner. The bikers start their treck on Saturday, October 20 at 149 Finlay Road, Goulburn. Email rally@classicridersclubgoulburn.com.au. Phone 04223 67011.
The Friday Café at the Uniting Church has been an important point of connection for members of the community over many years. By providing a simple meal at a highly affordable price, the café has created a space for members of the community to meet, connect, overcome isolation, and make new friends. Likewise, the op-shop is a great attraction for bargain-hunters in search of clothing, linen, kitchenware, and books. Both the op-shop and cafe will be open on Friday, October 20 from 11.30 to 2pm at Goldsmith Street, Goulburn. Phone 0432 648 676.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, a licensed bar and cafe facilities available to anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, October 20 from 12 to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Phone 4821 4465.
Artist Lisa Sammut explores the ways cosmic forms and forces mirror the elusive dynamics, relations and dimensions of our social worlds in her latest exhibition. Working in sculpture, video and installation, Sammut's practice oscillates between notions of cosmic perspective, belonging, connection and time. Privileging the poetic, intuitive and experiential, her immersive installations use a wide range of media to alter perceptions and question human-centric thinking. The exhibition will be taking place at 184 Bourke Street from Friday, October 6 from 6pm. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Come see the works of photographer Prue Hazelgrove and her love of capturing people for who they are. She is using the exhibition to celebrate the beauty and joy of her queer siblings whilst also acknowledging the grief and everything else that comes with the process of finding yourself, courtesy of the society that we live in. The exhibition will be taking place at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn from Saturday, October 7 between 9am and 5pm. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Kerry McInnis has more than 40 years experience in the field of art, particularly landscapes and portraits. She is fascinated with environmental transformation as arid creek beds become eroded floodways in an ever changing discussion between water and earth and is bringing her latest creations to Goulburn Regional Art Gallery to showcase. The exhibition will be taking place from Saturday, October 7 from 9am at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn. Phone 4823 4494. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
The October 2023 Gallery on Track Exhibition is by local artist Bill Dorman. "Steeling Away" is a whimsical exploration of metal, heat and hammers. Dorman uses over five decades of artistic practice to create a distinctive and offbeat world, where walking boats and islands with long legs are filled with fungi figures. The exhibition will open from Sunday, October 1 from 10am at 5 Blackshaw Road. Phone 4822 7889. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com.
The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening clinic provides free breast screening to women to support the early detection of breast cancer. The company is bringing their bright pink van to Goulburn to provide free mamograms for women of all ages. The van will be parked at 47 Braidwood Road from Monday, August 28 until November 24. Bookings are essential. Phone 13 20 50.
