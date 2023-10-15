Goulburn Post
Upgrade your wardrobe and see some fast cars this week in Gouburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated October 16 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:17am
Increase your physical capabilities this week. Image by Pexels.
Run with the Wind

Challenge yourself through exercise

Running is about challenging yourself and enjoying it along the way. At Run with the Wind, you get the best of both worlds. Marvel at the might of the renewable energy giants, take in the stunning views and push yourself outside your comfort zone at the same time. With a 2km, 5km, 10km, and the feature event - the half marathon, there's a distance for everyone to take on across these amazing climbs. The event will be taking place at Woodlawn Wind Farm, Collector Road Tarago on Sunday, October 22 from 8am. Email runwiththewind@eliteenergy.com.au. Phone 4423 7775.

