Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Member for Hume Angus Taylor one of many politicians to ride in Pollie Pedal

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 16 2023 - 10:37am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Hastie and Angus Taylor on their bikes. Picture supplied.
Andrew Hastie and Angus Taylor on their bikes. Picture supplied.

Member for Hume Angus Taylor has been cycling across Western Australia, raising funds and awareness for veterans' organisation Wandering Warriors as part of the annual Pollie Pedal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.