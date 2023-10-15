Member for Hume Angus Taylor has been cycling across Western Australia, raising funds and awareness for veterans' organisation Wandering Warriors as part of the annual Pollie Pedal.
More than 20 cyclists, including former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, have ridden over 1000km through regional towns and villages across the West including Mandurah, Bunbury, Busselton, Margaret River, Nannup, Collie and Pinjarra.
The ride was founded by Abbott in 1998 and he has ridden more than 23,000 kilometres right across eastern and central Australia.
Wandering Warriors is an organisation which helps former servicemen and women transition from military to civilian life.
"We have the uttermost respect for our men and women in uniform," Taylor said.
"We know that too often when they return home, they are left with the seen or unseen scars of war.
"The organisation helps our veterans deal with those scars and transition them back into civilian life."
The avid cyclist said this year's edition was a fantastic one.
"We were fortunate to have a range of veterans join us on this year's cycle," Taylor said.
"It's a privilege to ride with those who have put their lives on the line and served our nation in uniform.
"Pollie Pedal has also been a great opportunity to get out of the suit and spend some quality time in regional communities with everyday Australians, many of whom are struggling under the rising cost of living.
"It's the people you meet and the stories they tell that make the ride so special for me."
For almost a quarter of a century Pollie Pedal has raised more than $7 million for organisations such as Carers Australia, the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Ronald McDonald House, Youth Insearch and the Paralympic Games and has also supported medical research into childhood leukaemia, diabetes, breast cancer and prostate cancer.
To donate to the cause, visit: https://wandering-warriors.giveeasy.org/pollie-pedal-2023/angus-taylor-mp
