A woman has died and a man has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on a dirt road 45km north-east of Yass on Monday, October 16.
Emergency services were called to Rugby Road at Bevendale about 7.10am after a northbound ute and a hatchback collided head-on.
The woman driving the hatchback died at the scene; while the man driving the ute was airlifted to Canberra Hospital suffering a number of injuries.
The road is currently closed with officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit travelling to the scene to conduct inquiries.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
