Fatal hatch ute collision north-east Yass

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 16 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 10:11am
Woman dies in car ute crash north-east of Yass. Picture from file.
A woman has died and a man has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on a dirt road 45km north-east of Yass on Monday, October 16.

