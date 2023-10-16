Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Here's how the Goulburn region voted on the Voice to Parliament referendum

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated October 16 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Voters from across the country joined to cast their vote for The Voice to Parliament referendum. Image from file.
Voters from across the country joined to cast their vote for The Voice to Parliament referendum. Image from file.

After months of speculation on what the Indigenous Voice to Parliament would mean to Australians, the public has voted against it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.