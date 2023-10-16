After months of speculation on what the Indigenous Voice to Parliament would mean to Australians, the public has voted against it.
Eligible voters across the country were asked if they support a proposed alteration of the Constitution: "to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice" on Saturday, October 16.
ALSO READ:
At Goulburn Wesley Centre 576 people voted 'Yes' 1203 voted 'No' and 20 votes were informal, bringing the total votes cast to 1799.
At Goulburn Crestwood Mulwaree High School 327 voters showed up. Of those 93 voted 'Yes' and 226 voted 'No' with eight informal votes.
Goulburn North St Joseph's Primary School saw 1028 voters come through the doors with 305 voting 'Yes' and 712 'No', 11 informal votes were also counted.
Goulburn PPVC had more than 12,000 people vote; 2718 for 'Yes' and 9351 for 'No' with 87 informal votes cast.
At Goulburn South George Simes Memorial Scout Centre 423 people voted 'Yes' and 1119 voted 'No' with 13 informal votes counted.
Goulburn West Public School had 861 show up to cast their vote with 281 saying 'Yes' and 575 saying 'No'. Five informal votes were also counted.
Gunning Public School had 508 show up with 164 voting 'Yes' and 335 voting 'No'. Nine informal votes were recorded.
Hilltop Public school saw 1194 voters pass through. Of those 319 voted 'Yes' and 861 voted 'No' with 14 informal votes.
Crookwell Public School had 333 voters saying 'Yes' and 993 saying 'No' and 12 informal votes.
In total 96,167 votes were cast across the Hume region. Of those 25,270 voted 'Yes' and 69,970 voted 'No'. There were 927 informal votes.
For a complete breakdown of the Hume region's voting stats visit the Australian Electoral Commission's tallyroom.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.