The Model T Ford Club of Australia (NSW) Inc. will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2023 across four days from Friday, October 27 to Monday, October 30.
Club members will celebrate the milestone with a range of activities and scenic drives throughout Goulburn Mulwaree, Upper Lachlan and Queanbeyan-Palerang Regions.
One of the five founding members of the Model T Ford Club of Australia (NSW) Inc. John Vickery said he is proud of how far the club has come and is looking forward to the 50th Anniversary run.
"I for one am very proud of our Club - primarily our Club is for our members to enhance their enjoyment of the Model T, but also it is a Club that gives to the community," Mr Vickery said.
"We hope that participating members enjoy the runs we have put together for the 50th Anniversary of the Model T Ford Club of Australia (NSW) Inc. with an aim to provide an opportunity to drive and enjoy their Model T's on quiet roads throughout the Southern Tablelands region, surrounded by like-thinking enthusiasts."
It will be a memorable experience and a great way for participants to catch up with new and long-time members.
When five Model T Ford enthusiasts met at Sans Souci, Sydney in December 1973, no one would have thought that forming a Model T Club would have survived for 50 years.
Regrettably, members have come and gone, but they have all contributed to the history of the Model T Club through their support, enthusiasm, and initiative.
The anniversary celebrations will begin on Friday, October 27 at 2pm with a departure from Goulburn's Victoria Park, for a 25km drive south to the Holy Cross Seminary, at Inveralochy.
Saturday and Sunday will see an extended itinerary including a number of scenic drives and stops, and plenty of chances to converse with like-minded enthusiasts.
It is also an opportunity for the public to see the Model T's out on the roads.
The final day of the celebrations on Monday, October 30 will commence with a breakfast for participants at Roses Café, Goulburn, from 8am.
The group will then assemble at the Goulburn Historic Waterworks Museum with the gates open to the public at 10am.
Anniversary participants will then have a guided tour of the Museum.
The public will be able to view the Model T's until 11.30am when participants will leave for a private lunch at Carrick.
All further information can be found through the ModelTFordclub website.
