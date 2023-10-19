The annual Household Chemical Clean Out is back again in 2023 in Goulburn and Marulan.
The Household Chemical Clean Out is the safe way to dispose of potentially hazardous household chemicals that are not otherwise accepted at Council's waste management centres.
The Goulburn event will be held at the Goulburn Recreation Area (Gate 6), 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn on Saturday, November 4 1pm to 4pm.
The Marulan event will be held at the Marulan Waste Management Centre, Wilson Drive, Marulan on Sunday 5 November, 8am to 11am.
Residents can dispose of household quantities of the following household chemicals and items - up to a maximum of 20 litres or 20 kilograms of a single item:
. Solvents and household cleaners
. Floor care products
. Ammonia-based cleaners
. Pesticides and herbicides
. Poisons
. Pool chemicals
. Hobby chemicals
. Motor fuels
. Fluorescent globes and tubes
. Acids and alkalis
. Smoke detectors
. Paint and paint-related products
. Gas bottles
. Fire extinguishers
. Car and household batteries
. Motor oils and cooking oils
This event is for household problem wastes only.
Business- related and commercial quantities of chemicals are not accepted.
The Household Chemical Clean Out is supported by the NSW EPA and the Canberra Region Joint Organisation (CRJO).
For the further information, call Goulburn Mulwaree Council's Waste Info Line on 4823 4417. Or visit their website.
