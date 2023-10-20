A train driver who died from a fatal head injury while checking a fuelling system was discovered by a colleague two minutes after he left the cabin, investigators have detailed.
The Junee man, who started in the industry almost 50 years ago, was killed on August 25 last year near Cullerin, between Gunning and Breadalbane.
The 64-year-old's body was found outside the cab of the SCT Logistics freight train 4MB9 by a colleague who sought him out for advice on navigating the upcoming track. He had left the cab to check a fuel switch, the NSW Office of Transport Safety Investigations has been told.
The company has since banned staff from leaving the cabin or being outside the locomotive while it is in motion, an interim report issued by OTSI's counterpart the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) on Wednesday outlined.
Investigators have so far analysed train event, network control and voice recordings, interviewed staff, reviewed evidence collected at the accident site and along the track, and gathered information on locomotive systems, accesses and training.
OTSI chief investigator and acting CEO Jim Modrouvanos said inquiries will continue to review the rollingstock operator's management of the in-line fuelling system, whether any permanent lineside structures contributed to the driver's injury, and consider enterprise training.
The driver and his driver's assistant colleague - who were employed by Momentum Rail - had taken over the Queensland-bound train hauling almost 1700 tonnes over 27 wagons from Victorian crew in Wagga four hours before the incident.
Ahead of crew changeover, SCT's LiveRun train coordinator asked the driver's assistant due to board at Wagga to check the fuelling systems - which had been activated by the Victorian crew en route - were operating and to report back.
An inspection revealed the first locomotive's tank, SCT 005, was full and diesel was flowing onto the track, with the assistant advising the coordinator the gravity feed mode was working and the second locomotive, SCT 013, would be fuelled at a later stage.
While SCT 013 was fitted with a fuel sensor that fed information to the driver's console, the assistant "advised this was inaccurate and not relied upon", the ATSB report said, and the train stopped briefly at Yass Junction at 2.02pm to check the physical fuel gauges on each side of the tank.
As they approached Gunning, the driver and assistant - who was about to begin formal training to become a driver after almost 12 months as an assistant - swapped positions in the cabin to allow "additional practical experience".
The driver gave instruction heading into a lengthy uphill section of track before conversation turned to the fuelling progress, as the in-cabin panel indicated it was little more than half-filled after two hours of the system running.
The train was travelling at 61km/h when, as it glided under the Cullerin Road overpass, "the driver's assistant recalled the driver leaving the cabin and entering the vestibule" at 2.59pm.
Almost two minutes later, requiring advice, the assistant set the traction power to idle and left the cabin to look for the driver.
When he wasn't to be found in the vestibule, the assistant opened external doors before finding the driver slumped across the top handrail and against the train's traction motor blower shroud.
"The driver's assistant moved the driver from the handrail and laid them down onto the footplate, at which point they identified the driver had received a fatal head injury," the report said.
The assistant raised the alarm with the network control centre, advising it "the driver had been fatally injured ... [while'] on the outside of the locomotive checking a 'fuel switch'" and hit the emergency brake.
The train came to a complete stop by 3.04pm and emergency services arrived at the scene in the rail corridor around 20 minutes later.
The driver was discovered directly above several fuel system valves, the indicators of which later inspections revealed could not be seen from the footplate without leaning hard against the top handrail and out past the train's edge.
Initial inspections on the day of the accident covered the 15 kilometres just travelled by the train, and the preceding 35km were covered the following day. A full 100km of track was inspected by the time the week was out.
In the wake of the accident, SCT Logistics has also updated instructions - including restrictions - regarding in-line fuelling modes and procedures and placed warning stickers on doors leading from the locomotive's vestibule onto the external footplate.
"A final report will be released at the conclusion of the investigation, however, if at any time during the course of the investigation we identify a critical safety issue, relevant stakeholders will be immediately notified so that appropriate safety actions can be taken," Mr Modrouvanos said.
A final report is expected by the end of March 2024.
