The Summer Racing Season kicked off with B and C Graded Scratch races at Breadalbane.
Nine riders signed on for the graded scratch race.
The course would take the riders from Breadalbane to the turnaround at the top of the Cullerin Range.
A steady tail wind would push the riders along the flats of Poplar Straight and up the Cullerin climb.
From the turnaround, the riders had to deal with a head wind to the finish line back in Breadalbane.
B Grade set off first and the six riders in the peloton made steady progress swapping off turns up the Cullerin Range.
From the turnaround, the peloton worked together into the head wind.
At the end of Poplar Straight, the Apps family took off up the short climb opening up a small break over the chasers.
In the sprint to the finish line, it was young Elsie Apps who took out line honours with Glen Apps in second place and Shannon Apps third.
Nadine Moroney, Gavin Moroney and Pete Thorne finished together 15 seconds behind the podium winners.
A small field of three riders in C Grade set out 30 seconds after B Grade.
John Connell in his first race worked well with Ted Goad and Chris Berry as they rolled along all taking turns at the front.
Chris Berry was the first to crack on the lower slopes of the Cullerin climb while John Connell and Ted Goad continued out the front.
John and Ted continued to work together through the turnaround and back toward Breadalbane.
John Connell managed to open up a gap over Ted Goad on the return leg and with some strong riding finished 2 minutes ahead of Ted Goad with Chris Berry a further three minutes back.
Racing is back at Breadalbane for another graded scratch race on Wednesday, October 25.
Sign on at Church by 6.15pm with racing at 6.30pm.
New riders and visitors are welcome.
