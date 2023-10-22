Big things are happening at the Goulburn Croquet Club.
They now play two types of Croquet, their normal game of Ricochet and the newly introduced Golf Croquet, with both games being very popular with all members.
Recently, some of the members from the Goulburn Club visited the Queanbeyan Croquet Club where two or three games were played prior to having lunch at a local club.
An enjoyable time was had by all those who attended, with members of the Queanbeyan Club expressing a desire to visit the Goulburn Croquet Club.
Goulburn Railway Club manager Scott Cooper has given his approval for Queanbeyan to visit on Thursday, October 26 where golf will be played, followed by lunch at the Bowling Club before recommencing play.
Visitors are welcome to come and watch this exciting event.
Goulburn Croquet Club members thanked Cooper for his full support in hosting the event.
For more information, contact Bill on 0412812439, Helen on 0413001175 or email goulburncroquet@gmail.com.
