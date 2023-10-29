Flynn Henare has been named the Goulburn Swans' best and fairest player in his first year with the club.
Since moving from Western Australia, the number 23 said playing footy in town was the best decision he made.
"I've made some lifelong friends and I appreciate everything they do," Henare said.
READ ALSO:
"Moving to a new town isn't easy, but they welcomed me with all their hearts.
Henare, who learned all his footy there, said he was glad there was an AFL team in Goulburn.
"When I first came, I couldn't believe the amount of people who played the sport in NSW," he said.
"The level isn't what I'm used to, but I learned a wide range of skills."
It was a tight count in the end, but Henare put his success down to his love for the game.
Henare also finished fourth in the best and fairest count for the entire AFL Canberra Community Men's Division Three competition.
He also received 12 best on ground performances all year to help his side to a second placed finish.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.