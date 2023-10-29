Goulburn Post
Goulburn Swans' Flynn Henare named as club's best and fairest

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
October 29 2023 - 5:30pm
Flynn Henare with his best and fairest award. Picture by Burney Wong.
Flynn Henare has been named the Goulburn Swans' best and fairest player in his first year with the club.

