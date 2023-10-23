Children living with vision and hearing impairments have been supported at an afternoon tea and fashion show event.
Goulburn Lantern Club ran the occasion on Friday, October 20 to raise money and awareness for Next Sense, an organisation that supports children living with the conditions.
The group teamed up with local boutique 'Something Special' to show off their latest designs in a fashion show.
President of the Goulburn Lantern Club Anne Hockey said they love raising money to support those in need.
"We did a lunch fundraiser last year that got a great response," Ms Hockey said.
"A few weeks ago we sent around $4000 to help the organisation as a result of the fundraising events we run each year."
Members of the club modelled some of the most recent additions to the boutique for the crowd, including floral and breezy designs at Christ Church West.
Ms Hockey said that the money raised from the event was all through word of mouth across the community.
"We wanted to raise more money for the organisation so we all just reached out to our friends who told their friends," Ms Hockey said.
The attendees were delighted by the fashion show followed by an afternoon tea consisting of tea and scones, slices and sandwiches all donated by the members of the club.
To become involved in the club, contact Goulburn Lantern Club secretary Rona on 4821 5148.
