People who have lost a child, grandchild or sibling will have a special chance to remember their loved ones at an event on Saturday, October 28.
Goulburn's Compassionate Friends support group is hosting the annual Walk to Remember at Marsden Weir.
Member, Joanne Fitzsimmons said the walk would start at the weir at 11am, proceed for a short distance along the Wollondilly Riverwalk and return.
The event coincides with Compassionate Friends walks in Sydney and throughout NSW.
Mrs Fitzsimmons said the event was a moving opportunity to remember children who died by any cause.
"It doesn't matter what the cause or age is, the loss is the same," she said.
It will include a remembrance service at which participants can speak about their loved ones. Walkers are encouraged to bring along a photo of the child to pin to a board.
Compassionate Friends, a worldwide organisation, offers friendship and understanding to the bereaved. Jo Cunningham and Sandra Martin formed the Goulburn group in 2017, following the death of their respective sons, Hugo and Kyle.
Mrs Fitzsimmons joined after her 18-year-old son, Connor, died in 2016. He lived with Downs Syndrome and an aggressive form of leukaemia.
"The group has helped me a lot... It's a great support because some people don't understand or don't like to talk to you about it," she said.'
It's a place to meet with those who know what you're going through and the challenges and to talk about the good things."
Members meet at the Goulburn Community Centre on the first Wednesday of each month at 7pm.
On Saturday, Mrs Fitszsimmons will be walking with husband, Kerry, and their children Maggie Fitzsimmons and Fostar Canty to remember Connor and support others.
Members of the community are welcome.
Anyone requiring further information about the walk or the support group can contact Joanne on 0475 880 827 or the Compassionate Friends NSW 24-hour support line on 1300 064 068. People can also visit the website at www.thecompassionatefriendsnsw.org.au
