Goulburn Compassionate Friends holds annual Walk to Remember

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated October 23 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:35pm
Connor Fitzsimmons' sisters, Maggie Fitzsimmons and Fostar Canty walked in their brother's memory at the 2022 Compassionate Friends Walk to Remember. Picture supplied.
People who have lost a child, grandchild or sibling will have a special chance to remember their loved ones at an event on Saturday, October 28.

