Gunning will come alive this weekend, October 28 and 29, as the town holds its annual arts festival.
The event, celebrating creativity and culture, is being held face to face for the first time following COVID-19.
Art enthusiasts, culture seekers and families are invited to the weekend, which will include:
Immerse yourself in some amazing art, portrait photography, local photography, upcycled creations and restored artworks, at Connect@Gunning Station and The Picture House Gallery. Open Saturday and Sunday. Entry to all the art exhibitions is free and exhibits will be available for sale.
ALSO READ:
Experience the magic of live music, poetry and drama performances. At various venues around Gunning on Saturday and Sunday. Some free, some ticketed events. This includes Gyan performing at The Picture House garden, behind the gallery in Yass Street from 2.20pm to 3.30pm Saturday.
Unleash your creativity by participating in interactive workshops and masterclasses led by accomplished artists. Activities for both children and adults. Free, but bookings are essential.
The Gunning Arts Festival is not just an event; it's a celebration of community engagement and fun. Saturday morning at 11am will see the grand opening of Connect@Gunning Station, a new arts and cultural hub for the region in the newly restored Gunning Railway Station.
The weekend offers free arts activities for the whole family. For the latest updates and a detailed schedule of events, including ticketing details, visit gunningartsfestival.com/festival-2023/ and follow the Festival on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GunningArtsFestival .
"Many of the events at the festival are free. Bring your family, friends, and artistic spirit and celebrate the power of creativity in the heart of Gunning," a spokesperson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.