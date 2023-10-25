Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Crookwell's Australian Agricultural Centre hosts vet program

Updated October 27 2023 - 1:28pm, first published October 25 2023 - 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vet Dr Will Lucas gave students a taste of a career in the industry at a recent Australian Agricultural Centre program. Picture supplied.
Vet Dr Will Lucas gave students a taste of a career in the industry at a recent Australian Agricultural Centre program. Picture supplied.

Students aspiring to a career in a career in large animal veterinary science have received a taster, courtesy of the Australian Agriculture Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.