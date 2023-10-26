Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn Cycle Club holds graded scratch races at Breadalbane

By Goulburn Cycle Club
Updated October 27 2023 - 3:15pm, first published October 26 2023 - 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cycling continued at Breadalbane. File picture.
Cycling continued at Breadalbane. File picture.

It was back out to Breadalbane again on Wednesday, October 25, for graded scratch racing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.