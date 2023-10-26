It was back out to Breadalbane again on Wednesday, October 25, for graded scratch racing.
Ten riders signed on for the graded scratch races.
The course would take them from Breadalbane to the turnaround at the top of the Cullerin Range.
The riders faced a gale force head wind on the outward journey to the turnaround at the top of the Cullerin Range but would enjoy the fast ride to the finish in Breadalbane.
All grades set off together with the lone A Grade rider, Mark Gibson setting a solid pace into the head wind for the large group of B Grade riders to follow and the peloton made steady progress swapping off turns up the Cullerin Range.
From the turnaround the peloton increased their pace with a tail wind at the riders' backs.
The peloton started to split with Nadine Moroney, John Conell and Gavin Moroney loosing contact with the main group.
The leading riders continued to roll through swapping off turns until the final 5kms.
Gibson surged ahead opening up a gap and held on for a good win.
The B Grade leaders remained together until Jeremy Gilchrist within sight of the line took the lead holding off the fast finishing Elsie Apps and Angus Taylor.
Glen and Shannon Apps were only a short distance back while Nadine Moroney, Gavin Moroney and John Connell each time trialled to the finish a few minutes further back.
C Grade riders Ted Goad and Chris Berry were dropped from the main peloton after a few kilometres into the racing.
Both worked together for most of the race but at the short climb to the Breadalbane Church Chris Berry fell behind and Ted Goad sprinted to the finish line for the win.
Racing is back at Breadalbane on Wednesday, November 1 for scratch races.
Sign on is at Church by 6.15pm with racing at 6.30pm.
New riders and visitors are welcome.
