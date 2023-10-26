Diwali Festival of Lights is coming to Hume Conservatorium for a festival of music, dancing and traditional Indian cuisine.
The evening will be the first time Goulburn has celebrated the festival.
ALSO READ:
The tradition of the Festival of Lights has been part of the Hindu community for hundreds of years and symbolises the of the idea of light over darkness and good over evil as well as bringing communities together to celebrate all round positivity.
One of the organisers of the event Sandeep Behdil said that it is the best way for the people of India to celebrate all that is good in the world.
"It is the biggest event for all of India, the entire country lights up to celebrate what the festival represents," Ms Behdil said.
"It is always a wonderful time of year."
Ms Behdil recently moved from Brisbane to Goulburn and said that she noticed a lot of the larger cities would acknowledge the tradition but she was missing out living in a smaller community.
"All of the bigger cities seem to make a point of taking part of it and I wanted to bring it here," Ms Behdil said.
After attempting a gathering last year, Ms Behdil and members of their community reached out to local businesses to make this year's event possible.
"We have had a great amount of support from businesses including Goulburn Multicultural Centre, Goulburn Desi Connect, Cafe5911, FRFB Goulburn and Betta Goulburn" Ms Behdil said.
The event will consist of a three course Indian meal, plenty of Bollywood and Bhangra music by a DJ, lots of live performances and of course a stunning display of lights and candles to celebrate the most important festival in India.
Ms Behdil said that she has been overwhelmed with the amount of people who have shown interest in the event.
"We were initially hoping to get 100 people register but we have exceeded that which is really exciting,"
"Everyone is welcome," Ms Behdil said.
The festival will be taking place on Saturday, October 28 at 160 Bourke Street from 3pm.
To book your table email Indiancommunitygoulburn@gmail.com or contact Ms Behdil directly on 0434 036 423.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.