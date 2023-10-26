Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Diwali Festival of Lights celebrated for a first time event in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated October 27 2023 - 1:29pm, first published October 26 2023 - 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Festival of Lights is celeberated across the world. Image by Heli Bharot.
The Festival of Lights is celeberated across the world. Image by Heli Bharot.

Diwali Festival of Lights is coming to Hume Conservatorium for a festival of music, dancing and traditional Indian cuisine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.