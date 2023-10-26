Police investigate elderly woman's death in rural road crash

Police continue to investigate a road fatality north of Crookwell on October 19.
Goulburn officer in charge, Inspector Matt Hinton said an 87-year-old Limerick woman died on Thursday, October 19 when her vehicle left the road, some 40km north of Crookwell. The crash occurred on Turkey Hill Road, near the cross of Peelwood Road.
The woman had been travelling from Crookwell to her Limerick home at the time.
Inspector Hinton said police were notified at 6pm that evening that the woman hadn't arrived home. They commenced a search and found her vehicle, a white Subaru hatchback, at 9pm, partially submerged in a creek.
Fire and Rescue NSW helped retrieve the woman from the car, however she died at the scene. She was the vehicle's sole occupant.
"We suspect the woman left Crookwell at about 1pm," Inspector Hinton said.
Investigations are continuing and a report is being prepared for the coroner.
