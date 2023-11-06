Grebeni has overcome a poor start to take home the coveted Goulburn Cup at the Goulburn and District Racing track on Sunday, November 5.
Jockey Kerrin McEvoy said that although the hiccup at the start put him off his game plan, he was able to get back on track quickly.
"He jumped up in the air at the start a little bit but luckily, I was able to recover from that and get to an advantageous spot not far from the front," he said.
The four-year-old horse from Rosehill sped home to win the 1400m race by 0.42 lengths over Phearson and McEvoy said he became confident of the result at the halfway stage.
"At about the 600m mark, I thought I was travelling pretty well and once he got to the front, he was always going to be tough to stop," he said.
Trainer Gerald Ryan was proud of the outcome, although he wasn't surprised as the horse had only missed a place a couple of times in his life, and said his finishing efforts were his biggest strength.
"He can reel off really good sectionals, especially off a slow pace," Ryan said.
"He's only young and has a lot of improvement left in him."
The Goulburn Cup was just one of eight races on the day and club president Ken Ikin said he was pleased with both the turnout and the local competitors.
"It was a really cold day, but people still turned up," he said.
"I was very happy with the results and the racing was exceptional.
"The locals were very competitive in a lot of the races too which is very important to racing here."
In races involving local success, Goulburn raised Shaun Guymer continued his strong form by producing a positive ride to win the Graeme Spackman Country Magic for Emma Longmire on Outahand.
Tash Burleigh's bonnie mare Mosgold then stepped up to win the Newgate Farm The Guy Walter.
The club will next roll out the heels and champagne with its popular Girls Day Out race day on Saturday, November 11.
For more information, contact the Goulburn Race Club on 48222222 or robyn@goulburnraceclub.com.au.
