Superbike rider fights through mechanical issues to finish mid table overall

Despite having mechanical mishaps along the way, Paul Parlett has finished the 2023 Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) season in 29th.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Riding his XR69 superbike in the superbike masters category, Partlett finished round two at Phillip Island from October 27-29 in 25th position and round three at Tailem Bend near Adelaide from December 1-3 in 22nd spot.
Those two results came after his 16th placed finish in the opening round at the Sydney Motorsport Park on March 24 and 25.
Speaking about round two, Parlett said issues with his bike was his downfall.
"Mechanical gremlins showed their faces again in the early stages of practice and we got on top of things quickly with my father and uncle who are my mechanics," he said.
"However, I ended up qualifying rear of the field which was pretty annoying."
He did try to fight his way up the standings, but even though it was to no avail, he said being a part of it all was still very enjoyable.
"I made progress in each race and started to get used to the track a lot more because it's a mindblowing circuit," Parlett said.
"The speed you're doing is unbelievable.
"Going into turn one down the straight, you can't see it when you're still accelerating."
Although he achieved a similar result at Tailem Bend, Parlett felt he was quite consistent in each round.
He actually finished second overall in the P5 F1 class.
Parlett's attention now turns to the Festival of Speed at the Sydney Motorsport Park on February 17 and 18 where he hopes to improve on his bronze medal from last year.
"I just want to do better than last time," Parlett said.
"I'm not fast by any means, but if I can get to around a minute and 45 second mark, I'll be reasonably happy."
While he will still be racing on his XR69 superbike, he will go back on his Yamaha Factory TZ350 from 1979 once repairs are complete.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.