Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

From a dog show to a new play at GPAC, here's what to do this week in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated October 30 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Come party spooky style this week. Image by Pexels.
Come party spooky style this week. Image by Pexels.

Halloween Party 2023

Embrace the spooky season

Join the Goulburn Club for a spooktacular Halloween Costume Party at the Goulburn Club and get ready to haunt the night away! Tickets will sell fast, so be quick, must be 18+. Get ready to show off your most creative and frightful costumes. The event promises a thrilling atmosphere filled with laughter, music, and dancing. Whether you prefer to be a wicked witch, a creepy clown, or a mischievous vampire, this is the perfect opportunity to let your imagination run wild. Don't miss out on a night of tricks and treats, finger food, and drinks to buy at bar. Grab your friends for an unforgettable Halloween celebration. The event will be taking place on Saturday, November 4 at suite 2/19 Market Street Goulburn from 7pm. Email probinson.pr8@gmail.com. Phone 0412 702 251.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.