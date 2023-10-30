A new play comes to GPAC. Anna has been on medication for so long she can't remember who she is without it. All she knows is that once, as a little girl, she was a prodigious writing talent, in possession of a thrilling imagination. Has this been lost to years of pills and prescriptions? Now 18, Anna is determined to find out, and the possibilities are endless. Could she go to university? Could she have a boyfriend, maybe? Could she even write a work of undeniable genius? This multi-award-winning play is a heartfelt family drama about loving someone with a mental illness. From the complexities of diagnosing children to the courage of raising teenagers towards independence, The Almighty Sometimes is filled with humour, pain and a little bit of magic. The show will be running across five sessions starting on Friday, November 3 at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.