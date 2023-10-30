Join the Goulburn Club for a spooktacular Halloween Costume Party at the Goulburn Club and get ready to haunt the night away! Tickets will sell fast, so be quick, must be 18+. Get ready to show off your most creative and frightful costumes. The event promises a thrilling atmosphere filled with laughter, music, and dancing. Whether you prefer to be a wicked witch, a creepy clown, or a mischievous vampire, this is the perfect opportunity to let your imagination run wild. Don't miss out on a night of tricks and treats, finger food, and drinks to buy at bar. Grab your friends for an unforgettable Halloween celebration. The event will be taking place on Saturday, November 4 at suite 2/19 Market Street Goulburn from 7pm. Email probinson.pr8@gmail.com. Phone 0412 702 251.
Pictures and Popcorn returns with a spooky side this year. The Kids' Zone will feature a 'spooktacular' range of activities. From face painting, a gaming van and an inflatable haunted maze to a jumping castle, bubble play and more. Eat Street will also make a return and will see food stalls line Montague Street to serve an array of tasty cuisines.Three Halloween-themed movies will feature on the big screen throughout the evening. Beginning at 3 pm with Casper (PG), followed by Hotel Transylvania (PG) at 5 pm and wrapping up an amazing day with Ghostbusters (M) at 7 pm. The films and entertainment will be happening at 173 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Saturday, November 4 from 12pm. Email info@goulburnaustralia.com.au. Phone 4823 4492.
This Class is for beginners, wanting to learn the techniques involved in creating a successful print, using etching. Develop your prints to the next level by using a range of tools to make marks. Explore colour through mono printing and adding watercolour to your prints. Enjoy the experimentation and make fabulous expressive prints. The course will be taking place on Saturday, November 4 from 9.30am to 4pm at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Email info@creativespacegoulburn.com.au. Phone 0427 832 695.
ALSO READ:
Chronic pain is described as having pain on most days for at least three months. It affects more than 3.2 million Australians, and impacts on the person's work, sleep and relationships. If this sounds familiar, this program is for you. Deloitte Access Economics has shown that the costs of chronic pain in Australia are high - $73.2 billion dollars in 2018, equating to $22,588 per person with chronic pain. Grand Pacific Health is offering a free chronic pain management program running for six weeks with specialists from around the country to give you strategies and stretching techniques to help combat your pain. The first information session will be taking place on Thursday, November 2 at 43 Goldsmith Street, Goulburn. Phone 0414 933 985. Email evaculek@gmail.com.
Artist Lisa Sammut explores the ways cosmic forms and forces mirror the elusive dynamics, relations and dimensions of our social worlds in her latest exhibition. Working in sculpture, video and installation, Sammut's practice oscillates between notions of cosmic perspective, belonging, connection and time. Privileging the poetic, intuitive and experiential, her immersive installations use a wide range of media to alter perceptions and question human-centric thinking. The exhibition will be taking place at 184 Bourke Street from Friday, October 6 from 6pm. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Ann Rogan brings her latest exhibition "A Retrospective" to Gallery on Track. The natural environment in landscapes was the inspiration for the artwork in this exhibition using the mediums of oil in some and watercolour in others. Ann Rogan has twice been a finalist in the Goulburn Regional Art Award and also a finalist in the River of Art Exhibition. The exhibition will be running every day throughout November starting on Wednesday, November 1 from 10am at 2 Blackshaw Road, Goulburn. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com. Phone 4822 7889.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, a licensed bar and cafe facilities available to anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, November 3 from 12 to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Phone 4821 4465.
The annual Australian Horse Archery Championships for 2023 are saddling up to take place in Tarago. Come see Australia's best horse archers battle it out for the title of Australian Champion across three days of intense competition. The event is part of the International Horse Archery Alliance's Regional Championships framework and results count in terms of world rankings. You'll see all four members of the Australian Representative team from the World Championships on display as well as the current NSW and Victorian State Champions. Entry is free but a donation (suggested $5 but anything is accepted) to the club will be highly appreciated. The championships will be taking place at Tarago Showground, Braidwood Road, Tarago from Friday, Novemeber 3 until Sunday, November 5 from 10am. Email australianhorsearchery@gmail.com. Phone 0415 740 316.
The Goulburn Dog Training and Kennel Club Inc proudly presents the All Breeds 2023 Championship Show at Jock Forsyth Dog Grounds. The classes will be judged at 23 Bungonia Road from Friday, November 3 until Sunday, November 5 from 8am. Email Goldmaid8@bigpond.com. Phone 0403 362 298.
Celebrate the life of the founder of publishing firm Wirripang, Brennan Keats. Mr Keats has assisted with music, publishing and promoting many compositions across the countries over his 40 year long career. He was instrumental in promoting Australian music overseas. He also worked in close cooperation with the ABC and the Australian Music Centre. Several of Australia's leading composers will be coming for this afternoon's music celebration, including Ann Carr-Boyd, John Colley and Anne Keats among several others. Although we make many of our sporting heroes, it is not too well known that our creative talented residents contribute quite a lot to Australia's economy in several ways. The event will be taking place on Saturday, November 4 at 160 Bourke St, Goulburn NSW 2580 from 2.30pm.
Southern District Cricket Zone Plan B Women's Competition is on in at Seiffert Oval this weekend. Teams from Greater Illawarra, Riverina and Western, including the Southern Districts Team will be in attendance with T20 Format Games on at 3.30pm and 7pm on both days. The Canteen Open with the BBQ Fundraiser for the Southern Tablelands Rams Representative Teams and is open to all to attend. The games will commence on Friday, November 3 and Saturday November 4 on the corner of Faithful and Verner Streets, Goulburn from 8am. Email gdjca1@gmail.com. Phone 0409 621 024.
A new play comes to GPAC. Anna has been on medication for so long she can't remember who she is without it. All she knows is that once, as a little girl, she was a prodigious writing talent, in possession of a thrilling imagination. Has this been lost to years of pills and prescriptions? Now 18, Anna is determined to find out, and the possibilities are endless. Could she go to university? Could she have a boyfriend, maybe? Could she even write a work of undeniable genius? This multi-award-winning play is a heartfelt family drama about loving someone with a mental illness. From the complexities of diagnosing children to the courage of raising teenagers towards independence, The Almighty Sometimes is filled with humour, pain and a little bit of magic. The show will be running across five sessions starting on Friday, November 3 at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Hockey has been played in New South Wales since the early 1900's. The NSW Men's and Women's Hockey Associations were formed in 1908, followed by the NSW Junior Hockey Association in 1960. These Associations eventually merged in 2004, forming a single administrative entity, known as Hockey NSW.Today, Hockey NSW comprises 27 Associations and approximately 30,000 registered hockey players in regional and metropolitan NSW. The player base represents men, women, boys and girls ranging from five years of age in introductory programs to players aged over sixty five in Masters Programs.Hockey NSW is even prouder of the fact that hockey can be considered the only true family game.Competitors will be travelling from Nepean, Parkes, Illawarra, South Coast, Sydney, Dubbo, Grafton, Bathurst, Port Macquarie, Newcastle as well as local Goulburn teams. Proudly supported by Goulburn Mulwaree Council. The tournament will be taking place over three jam-packed days starting on Friday, November 3 at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn from 9am. Phone 9764 1911. Email nathan.w@hockeynsw.com.au.
Australian folk music comes to life at The Goulburn Club for the monthly Oz music sessions get together. Come along and celebrate all things Aussie folk music. Each month has a theme to focus interest on where songs and poems are hunted out, practised and performed, reflecting a different aspect of their heritage. The next session will be taking place at 19 Market Street on Friday, November 3 from 7.30pm. Phone 4821 2043. Email secretary@goulburnclub.com.au.
Take an interactive tour and learn about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral. St Saviour's Cathedral is one of the finest white sandstone cathedrals in the Southern Hemisphere. Both the cathedral and hall were designed by one of Australia's most famous architects, Edmund T Blacket. The tours kick off on Saturday, November 4 at 170 Bourke Street, Goulburn from 10.30am. Email office@goulburncathedral.org.au. Phone 4821 2206.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five-kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, November 4. Email goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com.
Join the Lung Foundation Australia and be a beacon of hope for all Australians impacted by lung cancer as we come together to Shine a Light. Whether you choose to participate in the uplifting Goulburn community walk, generously donate, or passionately spread the word, your involvement can truly create a positive impact. Each dollar raised brings them closer to groundbreaking research that has the power to transform lives. Where there is light, there is hope.The walk will be taking place at 130 Verner Street Goulburn on Saturday, November 4 from 5pm. Email enquiries@lungfoundation.com.au. Phone 1800 654 301.
The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening clinic provides free breast screening to women to support the early detection of breast cancer. The company is bringing their bright pink van to Goulburn to provide free mamograms for women of all ages. The van will be parked at 47 Braidwood Road from Monday, August 28 until November 24. Bookings are essential. Phone 13 20 50.
Come see the works of photographer Prue Hazelgrove and her love of capturing people for who they are. She is using the exhibition to celebrate the beauty and joy of her queer siblings whilst also acknowledging the grief and everything else that comes with the process of finding yourself, courtesy of the society that we live in. The exhibition will be taking place at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn from Saturday, October 7 between 9am and 5pm. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Kerry McInnis has more than 40 years experience in the field of art, particularly landscapes and portraits. She is fascinated with environmental transformation as arid creek beds become eroded floodways in an ever changing discussion between water and earth and is bringing her latest creations to Goulburn Regional Art Gallery to showcase. The exhibition will be taking place from Saturday, October 7 from 9am at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn. Phone 4823 4494. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.