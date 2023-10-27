Longtime volunteer, Lois Wood, fondly remembers doing the rounds with her mother, delivering Meals on Wheels.
Towards the end of her life, into her nineties, Heather McLennan would sit in the back of the car and hand meals to Lois.
"She loved it," Mrs Wood said.
"She'd say 'you have to help the poor old darlings'."
Heather was a Meals on Wheels volunteer for some 25 years, including her 'back-seat' stints. Lois has also volunteered for the service for more than 30 years and now, her sister, Helen Allen, has taken up where their late mother left off.
"I like meeting people and having a joke with them," Mrs Wood said.
"It's a big thing that they can stay in their homes and have someone check on them almost daily. I won't feel guilty when I need it."
It was just one of the stories as Goulburn Meals on Wheels celebrated its 52nd birthday on Thursday, October 26. The gathering at Goulburn's CWA rooms in Montague Street included historical displays, chats and shared memories over morning tea.
Mayor Peter Walker dropped in for tea and scones, as did Goulburn Police Station officer in charge, Inspector Matt Hinton, along with volunteers and management.
Goulburn Meals on Wheels president, Michael Parsons, said he was "stoked" with the service's development over the years.
"We now have a dedicated area at Goulburn Base Hospital where we store the meals," he said.
Mr Parsons has chronicled the service's history, with the help of Goulburn and District Historical Society. A Goulburn High School student, Wendy Beaver, first came up with the idea in 1970 as a way of helping the elderly. With assistance from teachers, Rotary, the hospital and civic 'movers and shakers', the service took off. The first meals were delivered in April, 1971.
He paid tribute to longtime volunteers and committee members. Ian Barker, Ian Lennard and Ted Kadzeila were all hospital managers and served as president. Former Goulburn city mayor, Ernie McDermott, Dr Alan Hazelton and Ron Beaver, Wendy's father, were also among major contributors.
Mr Parsons has volunteered for the service for 38 years. His mother, Margaret Parsons, also served on the committee from 1981 until 2014.
"I get a lot of satisfaction out of it," he said.
"Without Meals on Wheels a lot of elderly people would be in strife."
Goulburn Mulwaree Council staff and police have also given their time. Inspector Hinton said during COVID, officers delivered meals and sanitiser as a way of keeping people safe.
"It was a lovely experience and an opportunity for us to meet people," he said.
"We have a good relationship with Meals on Wheels and at times, officers will assist to support residents in relation to policing and safety. Delivering meals is a conduit to talking to people."
Meals on Wheels NSW special projects coordinator, Fiona Scott said Doris Taylor started the service as a soup kitchen 70 years ago in South Australia.
Ms Scott said Goulburn's Meals on Wheels was unique in that it was started by a high school student.
"There is still a strong need for the service in Goulburn," Ms Scott said.
"There will be an increase in the number of aged people by 2035 so there will be a lot of potential clients. People are also smarter about good nutrition today and where to find it."
