Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Ways to celebrate grandparents and all they do for their grandkids in Goulburn this NSW Granparents Day

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated October 27 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The bond between grandparents and grandkids highlighted this weekend. Image by Pexels.
The bond between grandparents and grandkids highlighted this weekend. Image by Pexels.

NSW Grandparents Day is held on Sunday, October 29 and there are plenty of ways to celebrate nonnas and the poppas, grans, nans and grandpas around the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.