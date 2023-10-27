NSW Grandparents Day is held on Sunday, October 29 and there are plenty of ways to celebrate nonnas and the poppas, grans, nans and grandpas around the state.
Minister for Seniors Jodie Harrison said no matter what names we give our grandparents, they all make a tremendous contribution to family life.
"Grandparents play a special role in many NSW families, supporting busy mums and dads with the family juggle, teaching valuable life lessons to their grandchildren and keeping families connected," Ms Harrison said.
"We should ensure we are celebrating grandparents every day of the year, but Grandparents Day is a particularly great time to acknowledge their past, present and future contribution to their families and communities.
"Others in our families or communities may sometimes also play the role of grandparents in our lives and they too should be celebrated on this day," Ms Harrison said.
This year, with funding provided by the NSW Government, the NSW Public Libraries Association has invited libraries across the state to host events to mark Grandparents Day.
"There are many activities on offer this weekend in libraries across the state, or you could simply curl up with a good book together," Ms Harrison said.
"Grandparents hold a unique place in our families so I encourage families to take this opportunity to spend some quality time with their loved ones this Grandparents Day."
From a morning tea, to a picnic to a phone call, there are plenty of ways to let your grandparents know they are appreciated.
For more ideas on ways to celebrate and which local library is hosting events for Grandparents Day, visit www.nsw.gov.au/grandparents-day.
