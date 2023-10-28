Goulburn Post
Home/News/Health
Health
In Depth

Renowned melanoma pathologist's personal fight against cancer

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated October 28 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

World-leading melanoma pathologist Professor Richard Scolyer AO has spent his life saving tens of thousands from a certain death sentence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.