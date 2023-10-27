Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Shine a Light on lung cancer walk takes place in Goulburn Victoria Park for awareness and support

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
October 27 2023 - 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanterns to raise money and awareness for lung cancer are set to light up the night sky this month. Image by Pexels.
Lanterns to raise money and awareness for lung cancer are set to light up the night sky this month. Image by Pexels.

Lung Foundation Australia is putting on a walk to 'Shine a Light' on lung cancer in Victoria Park in November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.