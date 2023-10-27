Lung Foundation Australia is putting on a walk to 'Shine a Light' on lung cancer in Victoria Park in November.
On Saturday, November 4 the group is inviting the community to join together to raise money and awareness for Australia's biggest cancer killer.
Vanessa Shipway has organised the walk in Goulburn to support her youngest sister who is living with stage four lung cancer that she was diagnosed with two years ago.
Attendees are invited to purchase lanterns in three different colours.
Green to show support, orange for those living with the disease and purple to remember those who have passed.
Lung Foundation Australia Acting CEO Christa Bayer said Shine a Light is the organisation's largest annual fundraiser, with walkers aiming to raise $175,000 for lung health this year.
"During November, we invite every Australian touched by lung cancer to join us for a Shine a Light Walk held in locations across the country," Ms Bayer said.
"The community walks aim to raise awareness, break stigma, and provide a place of support to give hope and honour those we love. A lantern ceremony will be held at each location, where people will share, listen and take a moment to reflect."
For more than five years, Lung Foundation Australia has advocated for a screening program that would help address the inequitable outcomes for Australia's biggest cancer killer.
"While we can finally say we have achieved that goal, our work is far from over. This year alone, more than 14,529 Australian families will be touched by lung cancer," Ms Bayer said.
"We know the lung cancer screening program will save thousands of lives. If Australians with lung cancer are diagnosed at Stage I, their five-year survival rate nears 70 per cent,"
"However, this means we will need to concentrate on investment in Specialist Lung Cancer Nurses (SLCN), and research dollars especially, which are areas where lung cancer is lagging well behind Australia's other common cancers," Ms Bayer said.
For more than a decade, Lung Foundation Australia's Shine a Light on Lung Cancer campaign has raised money to support ground-breaking lung cancer research.
The walk will be taking place on Saturday, November 4 at Victoria Park Amphitheatre for a 5pm start with a BYO picnic dinner followed by a walk around the perimeter of the park and concluding with a lucky door prize.
Merchandise including shirts, lanterns and water bottles will be available to purchase with cash or a QR code on the night.
Registrations and the opportunity to donate to the cause can be completed through the Lung Foundation Australia website.
