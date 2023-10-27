If one things for sure, driving a Model T on the highway turns heads.
As Warwick Preval explained, he received "all sorts of looks" as he drove his 1925 Model T Dalgety Tourer from Cabramatta down the Hume Highway to Goulburn on Friday. Truckies flashed their lights and fascinated motorists waved.
"You can smell the roses when you drive a Model T. There's no rush," Mr Preval said.
The same sentiment filled the air as some 24 Model Ts rolled into Goulburn on Friday, October 27. The Model T Ford Club of Australia (NSW) is celebrating its 50th anniversary with four days of activities. Participants came from Sydney, the South Coast, Yass, Bungendore and the Central West.
Co-organiser and Ruse man, John Vickery, said Goulburn was chosen for its central location and easy and scenic surrounding drives.
"We didn't want anywhere too far from Sydney because it takes a lot of planning," he said.
Visitors are staying in Goulburn for the weekend. On Friday they gathered at Victoria Park before travelling to the Inveralochy Holy Cross seminary near Tarago for afternoon tea.
Locals can view the vehicles at the Goulburn waterworks from 10am to 11.30am on Monday, October 30.
Model Ts were manufactured between 1908 and 1927. Mr Vickery said Henry Ford built about 1500 vehicles in the US and established a Canadian factory to overcome import duties. Many of the Model Ts in Australia were exported from Canada, not all of which arrived as complete cars but rather in "knock-down" form.
Mr Vickery owns two Model Ts, including a 1926 Tudor (two-door).
"They're not like a conventional car with a clutch and gearbox. You have to treat it as a manual automatic and change gears using floor pedals," he said.
The floor pedals are the clutch, reverse and brake, while the accelerator is on the steering wheel.
The former RTA road designer bought his 1926 Tudor in 1992. He suspected it was one of the last two-door Model Ts to come out of the US. He undertook a $20,000 "labour of love" restoration but acknowledged he'd be lucky to sell it for $15,000.
The vehicles drew a steady stream of spectators on Friday.
"There's great interest in the cars and their owners," Mr Vickery said.
"There's a story behind every vehicle, how it was found and restored and the challenges owners had."
"It's involved a lot of time and money," he said.
"Model Ts have a special place in history. They're quirky, tall, spindly and fragile."
On his trip from Cowra on Friday, numerous people took photos.
Leppington man, Gary Amesbury, drove a 1920 Model T tourer. He originally owned the vehicle, sold it and borrowed it back for the weekend. In 2008, he and seven others drove their Model Ts around Australia, marking the model's century.
Goulburn couple, Laraine and Gil Whitehouse also made most of the Australian trip. They own three Model Ts, built for various rallies.
"I love the era, the history and the feel," Mrs Whitehouse said.
"We've been members of the Model T Club since the 1970s. There's a lot of camaraderie and it's very inclusive."
Members will conclude their visit with lunch at the Whitehouse's property on Monday.
